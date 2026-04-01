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Hello! It’s Lori from Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
A new effort to improve attendance in Detroit schools (as well as expand access to safe transportation) will allow students to ride city buses for free.
The City Council on Tuesday approved the program. Students can ride at no cost beginning Wednesday, as long as they show their school ID. You can learn more here.
Local News
Detroit students to be able to ride city buses for free starting Wednesday
The Detroit City Council approved an initiative that will provide free city bus passes to Detroit students ages 5 to 19.
Around Chalkbeat
Too hot, poor ventilation, overlooked: Newark’s East Ward students are learning in decades-old buildings
School buildings in Newark’s East Ward are, on average, a century old and infrastructure is in need of repairs. But finding land, state funding, and environmental concerns have complicated solutions.
Macquline King, interim CEO of Chicago Public Schools, hired as permanent leader
King has been Chicago Public Schools’ interim CEO since last June. She faces a new set of challenges for the upcoming school year, including a projected budget shortfall.
Is Memphis pulling too many students with disabilities from taking state standardized tests?
More than 2,500 students with disabilities in Memphis-Shelby County Schools took alternate standardized tests last year, which means they can’t earn traditional diplomas.
What We’re Reading
Despite myths, Michigan spends less on schools than it did a generation ago, Detroit News (Opinion)
Michigan expert: Rural students face barriers to college access, Michigan Independent
Thumbnail image by Koby Levin/Chalkbeat