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Hi, this is Hannah from Chalkbeat Detroit.

Among our top stories today, Lori Higgins spoke with Shirley Brezzell, who teaches science and social studies at DPSCD’s Mackenzie Elementary-Middle School.

Brezzel, recently named the 2026 Elementary School Science Teacher of the year by the Michigan Science Teachers Association, is passionate about the outdoor school garden she created and manages.