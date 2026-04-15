Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Hi, this is Hannah from Chalkbeat Detroit.
Among our top stories today, Lori Higgins spoke with Shirley Brezzell, who teaches science and social studies at DPSCD’s Mackenzie Elementary-Middle School.
Brezzel, recently named the 2026 Elementary School Science Teacher of the year by the Michigan Science Teachers Association, is passionate about the outdoor school garden she created and manages.
The teacher shared how she uses the garden to teach kids about healthy eating and science in a Detroit neighborhood that is considered a food desert. Read her story.
Local News
How this Detroit teacher uses an outdoor garden to turn students on to healthy eating
Shirley Brezzell, a science and social studies teacher at Mackenzie Elementary-Middle School in the Detroit Public Schools Community District, manages an outdoor school garden that teaches students about gardening and provides fruit and vegetables for the school community.
Around Chalkbeat
Will bipartisan education reform make a comeback? 3 reasons it could — and 3 obstacles
A new push to overhaul education is taking shape as learning declines persist. But weak public demand and fuzzy messaging could still block it.
Trump termination of civil rights agreements could chill student complaints and confuse schools
Conservatives say Title IX is finally being interpreted correctly. Other observers say the unprecedented move could intimidate students considering civil rights complaints.
Tennessee House passes voucher expansion plan in tight vote
Some Tennessee Republicans criticized their colleagues from walking back public school funding provisions that helped get the voucher program over the finish line last year. House Republicans also quietly slipped in a new amendment that could target public school funding for immigrant students.
Colorado pays generously for homeschool enrichment. Funding cuts and stricter rules may be coming.
State lawmakers are planning legislation that would halve funding for many homeschool enrichment programs. New guardrails could be on the way, too.
What We’re Reading
Flint Schools adopt initiatives to retain students, boost test scores, improve graduation rate, East Village Magazine
Michigan kids miss a lot of school. Rural districts trying to change that, Bridge Michigan (Opinion)
Thumbnail image courtesy of Shirley J. Brezzell