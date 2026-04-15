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Hi, this is Hannah from Chalkbeat Detroit.

Among our top stories today, Lori Higgins spoke with Shirley Brezzell, who teaches science and social studies at DPSCD’s Mackenzie Elementary-Middle School.

Brezzel, recently named the 2026 Elementary School Science Teacher of the year by the Michigan Science Teachers Association, is passionate about the outdoor school garden she created and manages.

The teacher shared how she uses the garden to teach kids about healthy eating and science in a Detroit neighborhood that is considered a food desert. Read her story.

Local News

How this Detroit teacher uses an outdoor garden to turn students on to healthy eating

How this Detroit teacher uses an outdoor garden to turn students on to healthy eating

Shirley Brezzell, a science and social studies teacher at Mackenzie Elementary-Middle School in the Detroit Public Schools Community District, manages an outdoor school garden that teaches students about gardening and provides fruit and vegetables for the school community.

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Thumbnail image courtesy of Shirley J. Brezzell

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