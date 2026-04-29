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Good morning, this is Hannah Dellinger with Chalkbeat Detroit.
Among our top stories today, many students in the Detroit school district are not receiving special education evaluations within the time frame required by state and federal law, according to data shared last week with the school board.
Of the 1,680 evaluation referrals the Detroit Public Schools Community District received from the start of the school year through March, 72 were not completed on time and 728 are still in process, the data shows.
We also have a story laying out the plans the Michigan House and Senate are proposing for funding the state’s schools.
The budget proposals show lawmakers are far apart on critical issues such as whether districts should receive more funding for some of the most vulnerable students in the state.
You can read those stories and more linked below.
Local News
Parents say Detroit schools fail to complete special ed evaluations on time. Here is what the data shows.
Administrators said challenges like difficulty reaching parents and students moving frequently can be a barrier to completing evaluations in the time required by the law.
As Michigan lawmakers push their ideas for funding schools, district leaders urge inflationary increases
The Michigan House and Senate are moving forward with proposals to fund schools and other areas. Superintendents have made it clear what they need. Will the legislature listen?
Around Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat Ideas Roundup: Did education reform work? Plus research, reading, and politics
Did school reform help students? This Chalkbeat Ideas roundup also explores shaky education research, Democrats’ standing on schools, free books, and college closures.
Lawmakers extend teacher preparation program amid pleas from parents and students
Parents and students advocated for lawmakers to extend the state’s Teacher Recruitment Education and Preparation program.
An Illinois governor-backed bill to restrict school cell phone use gains momentum
The proposed legislation would ban cell phones in elementary and middle schools throughout the school day. At the high school level, school districts will have discretion to allow cell phones during non-instructional time.
Mamdani needs home-based childcare providers for 2-K. Can he get them to sign up?
In order to contract with New York City’s Education Department, home-based childcare providers must join a “Family Child Care Network.” Only about 20% have.
What We’re Reading
Oak Park School Board faces accountability demands amid superintendent search controversy, ClickOnDetroit
Thumbnail image by Sylvia Jarrus