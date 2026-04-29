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Good morning, this is Hannah Dellinger with Chalkbeat Detroit.

Among our top stories today, many students in the Detroit school district are not receiving special education evaluations within the time frame required by state and federal law, according to data shared last week with the school board.

Of the 1,680 evaluation referrals the Detroit Public Schools Community District received from the start of the school year through March, 72 were not completed on time and 728 are still in process, the data shows.

We also have a story laying out the plans the Michigan House and Senate are proposing for funding the state’s schools.

The budget proposals show lawmakers are far apart on critical issues such as whether districts should receive more funding for some of the most vulnerable students in the state.