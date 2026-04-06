Detroit school district begins to weigh options for the end of $94.4 million literacy lawsuit settlement

Hello! I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news. Hannah has a story about what the Detroit Public Schools Community District will do when the $94.4 million the district received to settle a literacy lawsuit against the state runs out. The money won’t be depleted until the end of the next school year, but at a recent meeting Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said keeping academic interventionists, who assist struggling students, would be a priority. Read more to find out why.