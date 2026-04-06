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Hello! I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news. Hannah has a story about what the Detroit Public Schools Community District will do when the $94.4 million the district received to settle a literacy lawsuit against the state runs out. The money won’t be depleted until the end of the next school year, but at a recent meeting Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said keeping academic interventionists, who assist struggling students, would be a priority. Read more to find out why.
Local News
Detroit school district begins to weigh options for the end of $94.4 million literacy lawsuit settlement
The $94.4 million settlement will run out by the 2027-28 school year. Superintendent Nikolai Vitti wants DPSCD to prioritize keeping the interventionists hired with the funds.
Around Chalkbeat
This program teaches Chicago teens about the risks of gun ownership. It’s changing some minds.
The teens participated in a paid spring break program led by nonprofit Project Unloaded, which helps students spread awareness about the dangers of having a gun.
Tennessee elementary schools might limit classroom digital device use under pending law
A bill awaiting Gov. Bill Lee’s signature would require schools to limit the use of electronic devices and block any K-5 students from accessing social media during school hours.
Meet the Philly kids fighting to keep their schools from closing
As the school board considers closing 18 schools, Philly students are organizing to stop the plan. They are questioning how officials make decisions about education in the city.
What We’re Reading
Bills seek to alter Michigan’s K-12 school choice law, Spartan Newsroom
Nearly 55,000 Michigan 4-year-olds attend pre-K for free thanks to state program, Michigan Independent
Thumbnail image by Sylvia Jarrus for Chalkbeat