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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.

On Nov. 3, Detroiters will elect five people to the board for the Detroit Public Schools Community District. But before that happens, the existing board will need to appoint someone to fill the seat left open after the July 30 death of Iris Taylor, Hannah reported this week. Taylor had been running for re-election at the time of her death. You might be wondering why the board doesn’t just wait until the election for that seat to be filled. The answer? State law requires the board to fill the seat within 30 days.

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Local News

Detroit school board to fill vacant seat of late member Iris Taylor ahead of November election

Detroit school board to fill vacant seat of late member Iris Taylor ahead of November election

Iris Taylor’s death left an open seat on the DPSCD board. State law requires the board to fill it within 30 days. The new member will serve until the end of 2026.

Around Chalkbeat

NYC’s unexplained test score swings prompt experts to question reading results

NYC’s unexplained test score swings prompt experts to question reading results

Experts say New York’s sharp swings in elementary reading scores are unusual and deserve scrutiny after last year’s gains reversed.

Colorado school district rejects controversial reading curriculum because of errors, Texas focus

Colorado school district rejects controversial reading curriculum because of errors, Texas focus

The Montezuma-Cortez school board rejected a controversial reading curriculum Tuesday because of concerns that it contains numerous errors and over-emphasizes Texas topics.

A divided Chicago school board adds referendums on new revenue to November ballot

A divided Chicago school board adds referendums on new revenue to November ballot

The referendums on a state millionaires tax and a city tax on vacant land are advisory, meaning they can’t compel the city or state to enact the proposals.

What We’re Reading

Rising fuel costs strain Mid-Michigan school transportation budgets, WILX

How metro Detroit school districts are using technology to keep kids safe, WXYZ

Are rural students falling behind in reading? WDIV

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