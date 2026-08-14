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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
On Nov. 3, Detroiters will elect five people to the board for the Detroit Public Schools Community District. But before that happens, the existing board will need to appoint someone to fill the seat left open after the July 30 death of Iris Taylor, Hannah reported this week. Taylor had been running for re-election at the time of her death. You might be wondering why the board doesn’t just wait until the election for that seat to be filled. The answer? State law requires the board to fill the seat within 30 days.
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Local News
Detroit school board to fill vacant seat of late member Iris Taylor ahead of November election
Iris Taylor’s death left an open seat on the DPSCD board. State law requires the board to fill it within 30 days. The new member will serve until the end of 2026.
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