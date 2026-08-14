On Nov. 3, Detroiters will elect five people to the board for the Detroit Public Schools Community District. But before that happens, the existing board will need to appoint someone to fill the seat left open after the July 30 death of Iris Taylor, Hannah reported this week. Taylor had been running for re-election at the time of her death. You might be wondering why the board doesn’t just wait until the election for that seat to be filled. The answer? State law requires the board to fill the seat within 30 days.