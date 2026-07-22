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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.

Tuesday’s filing deadline for the Nov. 3 Detroit school board came with some surprises. The chair and vice chair of the board are not seeking re-election, and the reasons may surprise you. Hannah Dellinger, with an assist from Christine Ferritti from BridgeDetroit, has more details here. And stay tuned today to learn who’s running to fill five seats on the board.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Detroit school board’s chair and vice chair will not seek reelection in November

Detroit school board’s chair and vice chair will not seek reelection in November

City officials said LaTrice McClendon and Corletta Vaughn were disqualified. McClendon fixed the mistakes last week that led to the disqualification but had already decided not to run. Vaughn decided Tuesday not to run.

Around Chalkbeat

70 years after Brown, schools remain separate by race and class. One advocate says integration still matters.

70 years after Brown, schools remain separate by race and class. One advocate says integration still matters.

Brown’s Promise cofounder Ary Amerikaner makes the case that integrated schools improve opportunity and democracy.

NY officials propose mandatory science of reading update for teacher prep programs

NY officials propose mandatory science of reading update for teacher prep programs

New York officials want teacher preparation programs to adopt science of reading training, expand literacy-focused student teaching, and strengthen dyslexia instruction.

A trip to Scotland with 75 teenagers: This Colorado theater teacher wants to make memories

A trip to Scotland with 75 teenagers: This Colorado theater teacher wants to make memories

Shawn Hann talked about the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, what she looks for when students audition, and how a student’s devoted mother inspired her to get to know students.

What We’re Reading

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on signing her final education funding budget, Detroit News

Michigan school funding boost gives Ionia County parent hope for transportation improvements, Fox 17

Michigan school safety hotline OK2SAY records over 10,000 tips during 2025, state police say, CBS News

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