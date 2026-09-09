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Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat.

Our top story today is our DPSCD board race voter guide.

Thirty-four candidates are running for five seats in a pivotal race that could result in multiple newcomers overseeing the largest district in Michigan. The outcome could be consequential as only two incumbents — both appointed last year — are in the running.

Nineteen of the candidates responded to our questionnaire. You can read their bios and answers to our questions in the story linked below.

Also in the news ICYMI on Friday, we wrote about the spring 2026 M-STEP results.

The statewide results showed some troubling trends, especially in early literacy. The Detroit district, however, showed continued growth in nearly every grade and subject.