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Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat.
Our top story today is our DPSCD board race voter guide.
Thirty-four candidates are running for five seats in a pivotal race that could result in multiple newcomers overseeing the largest district in Michigan. The outcome could be consequential as only two incumbents — both appointed last year — are in the running.
Nineteen of the candidates responded to our questionnaire. You can read their bios and answers to our questions in the story linked below.
Also in the news ICYMI on Friday, we wrote about the spring 2026 M-STEP results.
The statewide results showed some troubling trends, especially in early literacy. The Detroit district, however, showed continued growth in nearly every grade and subject.
Read those stories and more below. You can reach us with tips, questions, and story ideas at [email protected].
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Local News
Meet the candidates running for the Detroit school board
Nineteen of the 34 people running for the Detroit Public Schools Community District board filled out a questionnaire from Chalkbeat and BridgeDetroit.
As Michigan reading scores fall again, state superintendent is clear: ‘We need to improve.’
Results of the Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress, or M-STEP, show students continue to struggle with reading but they did slightly better in math at some grade levels.
Detroit district maintains growth in literacy and math on the 2026 M-STEP
DPSCD's proficiency rates on the 2026 M-STEP suggest the changes the district have made are yielding continued improvement, researchers say. Sylvia Jarrus for Chalkbeat
Around Chalkbeat
Credit recovery enrollment rose 13% since 2017, raising questions about graduation rigor
Federal data shows credit recovery course enrollment grew 13% post-pandemic, raising concerns about high school graduation requirements and online course rigor.
U.S. moves up in PISA test score rankings because other countries are doing worse
American 15-year-olds scored above average in science and reading amid a concerning global decline in student learning.
Denver school board president accuses members of policy violations, including antisemitic language
Board President Xóchitl Gaytán accused two board members of multiple policy violations, which the members claim are false.
What We’re Reading
New federal loan limits poised to hit Michigan students' pocketbooks, Detroit Free Press (Paywall)
$18M Stocking Elementary housing conversion hinges on federal tax credits, Crain’s Grand Rapids Business (Paywall)