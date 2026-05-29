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Hello! I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.

Micah Walker from BridgeDetroit has a story about a longtime principal at one of Detroit’s last remaining African-centered schools being reassigned and a new leader replacing him. Jeffery Robinson was reassigned from Paul Robeson Malcolm X Academy, Superintendent Nikolai Vitti told Micah, because of disciplinary incidents and performance issues. You can read more here.