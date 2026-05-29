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Hello! I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
Micah Walker from BridgeDetroit has a story about a longtime principal at one of Detroit’s last remaining African-centered schools being reassigned and a new leader replacing him. Jeffery Robinson was reassigned from Paul Robeson Malcolm X Academy, Superintendent Nikolai Vitti told Micah, because of disciplinary incidents and performance issues. You can read more here.
Is President Donald Trump really returning education to the states? Ideas Editor Matt Barnum will discuss this very question with Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and Indiana Education Secretary Katie Jenner at our next Chalkbeat Ideas event on June 11. RSVP here to join us and submit a question for the panel.
Local News
Longtime Detroit principal not returning to his school after disciplinary incidents, DPSCD says
Jeffery Robinson, principal at Paul Robeson Malcolm X Academy, will no longer lead the K-8 school due to several disciplinary incidents, Detroit Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said.
Around Chalkbeat
School budgets are under pressure nationwide. Here’s what’s driving the cuts.
From Florida to California, large school districts are poised to make painful budget cuts driven by inflation, enrollment declines, rising healthcare costs, and the end of pandemic aid.
In the era of AI, schools want students to think critically. Experts say they need knowledge to do so.
Teachers are being trained on how to do so, but cognitive scientists say generic skills can’t take the place of subject knowledge and factual fluency.
Philadelphia school board adopts $4.6B budget with millions in cuts
City council members rallied outside of the board meeting on Thursday and called on board members to resign over their vote to approve school closures.
What We’re Reading
Michigan school districts begin weighing the benefits & risks of using technology in the classroom, WXYZ
Thumbnail image by Valaurian Waller for BridgeDetroit