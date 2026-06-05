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Hello! I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
I’ve covered education in Michigan long enough to know the chaos school closures create in cities like Detroit, where parents seeking new schools for their children must wade through a ton of options. This spring, with four schools in the Detroit district closing and one charter school potentially closing, reporters from Chalkbeat Detroit and BridgeDetroit set out to talk to parents about how they’re navigating the challenging process of searching for schools. Here’s what we found.
Also, Hannah Dellinger has a story on data showing that nearly 84% of Detroit district high schoolers were paid for attendance this year. The payments come from an incentive program that paid students a $100 Visa gift card for each week they had perfect attendance from Jan. 5 through March 20. You can learn more details here.
Local News
How Detroit parents are searching for new schools amid uncertainty, closures
In the Detroit Public Schools Community District, four schools are shutting down. The Barack Obama Leadership Academy charter school may close if leaders aren’t able to find a new authorizer.
Nearly 84% of Detroit district high schoolers were paid for attendance this year
Superintendent Nikolai Vitti says the financial incentive has helped reduce the district’s high school chronic absenteeism by 10 percentage points since 2023-24.
Around Chalkbeat
For generations, more schooling meant better jobs. Could generative AI upend that bargain?
For a century, technology raised the value of schooling. Generative AI may be different, reaching into white-collar work and clouding students’ economic future.
Left Behind: How school buses disadvantage NYC students with disabilities
P.S. Weekly’s latest episode explores the systemic failures and emotional toll of a school bus system riddled by constant delays and no-shows that force students to miss school.
NYC is getting more money for childcare vouchers. Why does the waitlist keep growing?
For many New York City families, the Child Care Assistance Program is the most direct and flexible way to mitigate the daunting costs of childcare. But accessing it isn’t easy.
What We’re Reading
Michigan teacher resorts to ‘old school’ methods to combat rising AI use among students, The ‘Gander