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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.

Micah from our partner BridgeDetroit has a story about a partnership that seeks to address shortages of special education teachers with a program that helps district teachers earn their master’s degree in special education. That degree would come with an autism spectrum disorder credential. You can read her story to find out why this is important and how this new program works.

Also in the news: Democrats were reelected to Michigan’s State Board of Education, according to statewide election results. Judith Pritchett and Tiffany Tilley will maintain their seats on the eight-member board. You can read more in my story, and hear about their priorities.

Finally, some sad news: Mónica Rhor, a Chalkbeat story editor, died last week after a brief battle with cancer. Mónica primarily edited stories for our Chicago and Newark bureaus, but she occasionally edited Detroit stories. This has been a tough loss for Chalkbeat. I didn’t get to know Monica as well as many of my colleagues, but I knew her to be an incredible journalist who wanted to make stories better. I learned so much more about her in this beautiful obituary written by managing editors Eric Gorski and Emiliana Sandoval.

Have feedback? Get in touch at [email protected].

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Local News

Detroit needs more special education teachers. MSU partnership aims to help.

Detroit needs more special education teachers. MSU partnership aims to help.

Detroit Public Schools Community District and Michigan State University have launched a partnership to meet the growing demand for teachers certified in special education.
Michigan voters return Democrat incumbents to the State Board of Education

Michigan voters return Democrat incumbents to the State Board of Education

Two Democrat incumbents were reelected to Michigan’s State Board of Education, a body that sets education policy, advises the legislature on education issues, and hires the state superintendent

Around Chalkbeat

A new coalition of student creators hopes content can stem violence among their peers

A new coalition of student creators hopes content can stem violence among their peers

The UPenn Creators for Community Safety Institute is one year into its mission to slow gun violence through social media. Here’s what its youth creators are up to.
School districts that lost Indiana tax referendums confront a tough question: What should we cut?

School districts that lost Indiana tax referendums confront a tough question: What should we cut?

Out of 38 districts that sought tax increases on the Nov. 3 ballot, 26 districts were successful. Schools are in a challenging fiscal climate due to property tax reforms.
Former Indiana Virtual School director found guilty of fraud in enrollment inflation scheme

Former Indiana Virtual School director found guilty of fraud in enrollment inflation scheme

Philip Holden faced 17 counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud over a scheme to inflate student counts and siphon off state funding at the online charter school.

What We’re Reading

Monroe policy renews debate about trans athletes in Michigan schools, Bridge Michigan

Dearborn Public Schools celebrates passage of $1.5 billion bond, Michigan Public

Her nonverbal son wandered off school. Westland mom says staff didn’t know how long he was gone, WDIV

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