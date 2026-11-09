Detroit needs more special education teachers. MSU partnership aims to help.

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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.

Micah from our partner BridgeDetroit has a story about a partnership that seeks to address shortages of special education teachers with a program that helps district teachers earn their master’s degree in special education. That degree would come with an autism spectrum disorder credential. You can read her story to find out why this is important and how this new program works.

Also in the news: Democrats were reelected to Michigan’s State Board of Education, according to statewide election results. Judith Pritchett and Tiffany Tilley will maintain their seats on the eight-member board. You can read more in my story, and hear about their priorities.

Finally, some sad news: Mónica Rhor, a Chalkbeat story editor, died last week after a brief battle with cancer. Mónica primarily edited stories for our Chicago and Newark bureaus, but she occasionally edited Detroit stories. This has been a tough loss for Chalkbeat. I didn’t get to know Monica as well as many of my colleagues, but I knew her to be an incredible journalist who wanted to make stories better. I learned so much more about her in this beautiful obituary written by managing editors Eric Gorski and Emiliana Sandoval.