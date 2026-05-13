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Good morning, this is Hannah Dellinger with Chalkbeat Detroit.

Lily’s story explores four strategies that are working in the Detroit Public Schools Community District. She also takes a look at how the 2016 Right to Read lawsuit settlement dollars have made an impact.

Also in the news, Lori Higgins reports Michigan’s State Board of Education voted to oppose the federal tax credit scholarship program that allows people to receive tax credits for donations they make to organizations that provide private school scholarships.

Congress approved the program last year as part of the federal budget bill. It provides up to $1,700 in annual tax credits for people who donate money to eligible scholarship-granting organizations that give students money for private school tuition, tutoring, and other educational expenses.