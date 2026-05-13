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Good morning, this is Hannah Dellinger with Chalkbeat Detroit.
Lily Altavena reports that as reading and math scores across the country are gloomy, there’s a brighter outlook in the Detroit school district.
Lily’s story explores four strategies that are working in the Detroit Public Schools Community District. She also takes a look at how the 2016 Right to Read lawsuit settlement dollars have made an impact.
Also in the news, Lori Higgins reports Michigan’s State Board of Education voted to oppose the federal tax credit scholarship program that allows people to receive tax credits for donations they make to organizations that provide private school scholarships.
Congress approved the program last year as part of the federal budget bill. It provides up to $1,700 in annual tax credits for people who donate money to eligible scholarship-granting organizations that give students money for private school tuition, tutoring, and other educational expenses.
You can read those stories and more linked below.
Local News
Detroit schools are making real gains in reading and math: 4 strategies that are working
Detroit schools are trying to make an academic comeback. Here’s what’s helping them make progress in a district once known for rats, textbook shortages, and unqualified teachers.
Michigan education board opposes Trump’s tax credit scholarship program
Michigan’s State Board of Education voted Tuesday to urge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to forgo opting into the federal tax credit scholarship program.
If your child’s Detroit school is closing in June, we want to hear from you.
Four schools in the Detroit Public Schools Community District will close at the end of the current school year. A charter school may also close.
Kids are in a ‘reading recession’ as test scores continue to decline
Declines in reading scores started before the pandemic. But some school districts are helping students make progress with targeted support and science-of-reading-based instruction.
Around Chalkbeat
How parent pressure helped push Los Angeles schools to rein in classroom screen time
Los Angeles school board member Tanya Ortiz Franklin explains why the school system is curbing devices for young students
Chicago Public Schools tightens staffing in school budgets amid massive deficit
District leaders would not say how much less funding they are steering directly to schools or how many positions might be cut. But they made it clear many school budgets will be tighter, though special education funding will increase.
Mamdani scales back promise for swifter class size reductions, anticipating state to delay law
Mamdani’s budget scales back teacher hiring, aims to reduce the cost of private special education services, and offers a modest pay bump for early childhood education staff.
What We’re Reading
Michigan teachers union deadlocked on governor's race, The Detroit News (Paywall)
GRPS plan to sell 2 former schools for $1.85M faces pushback from developers, board, Crain’s Grand Rapids Business (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Paul Sancya/AP Photo