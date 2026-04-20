Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Hello! I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
Hannah wrote last week about state school safety and mental health funding and how the Detroit Public Schools Community District received an amount that was more than double what the district had originally received. The additional funding came after a number of school districts rejected the funding. You can read Hannah’s story to find out why and how much more money Detroit district schools has received.
Local News
Detroit district’s safety funding more than doubles after other Michigan schools reject it
After agreeing to a controversial waiver that hundreds of other Michigan districts did not sign, DPSCD will get a portion of the state dollars they forfeited.
Around Chalkbeat
An Indiana district turned to voters to fund more preschool seats. Here’s what happened next.
Preschool can be a daunting expense for many families. The Monroe County school district turned to voters to subsidize it, offering a roadmap for other Indiana communities.
Chicago will keep school in session May 1 but let students and staff participate in protest
The Chicago Teachers Union had pushed to cancel classes on May 1 so students and staff could participate in a national “no school, no work, no shopping” protest. The district balked at that demand but it agreed Thursday to allow students and employees to participate in an afternoon rally and to provide transportation to it.
Superintendent says expanding Denver’s last innovation zone would increase school segregation
Superintendent Alex Marrero is recommending against expanding Denver’s last innovation zone because he says it will increase segregation. Parents and teachers are pushing back.
Here’s why this Colorado teacher gives out pocket copies of the U.S. Constitution
Sam Westerdale, a civics and government teacher at Rangeview High School in Aurora, explains why she hands out copies of the U.S. Constitution and what she wants students to know about the nation’s founders.
What We’re Reading
More Michigan schools move toward EV buses, Spartan Newsroom
Detroit Public Schools Community District Foundation Announces 2026 Hall of Fame Inductees, Michigan Chronicle
Thumbnail image by Sylvia Jarrus for Chalkbeat