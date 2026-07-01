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Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat Detroit.

In the headlines today, the Michigan Court of Appeals has upheld a lower court’s decision against the Detroit school district in its battle over collecting operating tax revenue.

Unless appealed again, the ruling means the Detroit Public Schools Community District will have to rely on voter approval on a ballot measure that would allow the district to collect its own operating millage for the first time. Until now, Detroit Public Schools – which now exists only to take in tax revenue and pay off old debt – collected the operating millage and DPSCD received other state funds to pay for daily operations.

Also in DPSCD news, Micah Walker reports that five new schools have been added to a list of buildings the Detroit school district is monitoring for possible consolidation or closure due to challenges like high operating expenses, low enrollment, and underutilization.

The five schools added to the list for the 2025-26 school year include Palmer Park Prep Academy, Pasteur Elementary School, Gardner Elementary School, Chrysler Elementary School, and Thurgood Marshall Elementary, which is closing at the end of next school year.