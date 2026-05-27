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Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat Detroit.
In the headlines today, Lori Higgins reports the Detroit school board is on track to approve a budget for the next school year that increases pay for all employees, expands initiatives aimed at reducing chronic absenteeism, hires more counselors, and increases funding for teacher supplies so families aren’t expected to contribute.
Other highlights from the Detroit Public Schools Community District’s FY27 budget proposal include expanding the yellow bus service pilot program for two additional high schools, offering a perfect attendance incentive for middle schoolers, and hiring more high school counselors.
You’ll find that story and more below.
Local News
Proposed Detroit district budget prioritizes pay boosts, but Vitti warns of uncertainty ahead
The Detroit Public Schools Community District’s budget proposal for the 2026-27 school year maintains programs and even expands some key initiatives. But there is uncertainty beyond the next fiscal year.
Around Chalkbeat
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Isaac Adams just led his Indianapolis school’s robotics team to seven medals at nine tournaments. He traces his love for his work back to one teacher from two decades ago.
The Voting Rights Act reshaped school boards. What will happen after the Supreme Court weakened it?
The Louisiana v. Callais ruling has spurred congressional redistricting, but could also make it harder for communities of color to pick their preferred school board candidates.
Colorado’s ‘first public Christian school’ drops religious discrimination lawsuit against state
A lawyer for the school’s authorizer said recent legislative changes made the lawsuit moot.
Tennessee SCORE president to join Memphis schools oversight board
Tennessee SCORE president tapped for Memphis schools takeover board
What We’re Reading
2 rural Michigan school districts agree to share superintendent, Lansing State Journal (Paywall)
Voters unaware of Michigan's low education, income rankings, poll shows, The Detroit News (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Sylvia Jarrus for Chalkbeat