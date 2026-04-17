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Colorado Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar reports Denver’s superintendent forcefully called for the board to reject a school joining the city’s last innovation zone. Read about the issue in this story.
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Local News
Superintendent says expanding Denver’s last innovation zone would increase school segregation
Superintendent Alex Marrero is recommending against expanding Denver’s last innovation zone because he says it will increase segregation. Parents and teachers are pushing back.
Denver school board resurrects proposed policy on what to do with empty school buildings
The Denver school board has resurrected a proposed policy on reusing vacant buildings, even as the district is seeking to turn empty spaces into child care centers and more.
Around Chalkbeat
Indiana to resume child care vouchers after 15-month freeze, but thousands will remain waitlisted
Indiana will resume child care vouchers after a 15-month freeze, adding 14,000 children to the Child Care and Development Fund program. Around 20,000 additional children will remain on a waitlist.
Tennessee to expand voucher program to 35,000 students in second year
One Tennessee lawmaker called the expansion a “bait and switch” after Republican lawmakers last year promised a 5,000-seat expansion cap and steady funding for public schools.
These 4 Detroit district schools are closing. What will happen to their students?
The closure of four small DPSCD schools at the end of this school year will save the district between $10 million-$19 million, officials say.
What We’re Reading
Boulder Valley hosts declining enrollment community engagement sessions, Boulder Daily Camera (Paywall)
CSU budget cuts, tuition hikes and layoffs are coming, Fort Collins Coloradoan (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Melanie Asmar / Chalkbeat