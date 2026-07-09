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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.

We’ve got a couple of stories about Denver Superintendent Alex Marrero this morning. He had applied for the superintendent job in Miami-Dade County in Florida but was not named a semifinalist. And at the end of the month, the Denver school board will meet to discuss concerns he outlined in a June email. The gist of the email was that Marrero feels the board is overstepping its bounds.

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