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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
We’ve got a couple of stories about Denver Superintendent Alex Marrero this morning. He had applied for the superintendent job in Miami-Dade County in Florida but was not named a semifinalist. And at the end of the month, the Denver school board will meet to discuss concerns he outlined in a June email. The gist of the email was that Marrero feels the board is overstepping its bounds.
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Local News
Denver school board to hold special meeting to discuss superintendent’s concerns
Denver Superintendent Alex Marrero expressed several concerns in a June email, including that the school board is getting too involved in administrative matters.
Denver Superintendent Alex Marrero no longer in the running for top schools job in Miami
The Miami Herald reported Wednesday that Marrero was not among the six semifinalists chosen by the Miami-Dade County school board.
Around Chalkbeat
Education Department scaled back special education monitoring: report
Federal auditors often find states not properly serving students with disabilities. At the Trump administration’s current pace, each state would be reviewed once every 25 years.
Teachers in Michigan school district can pick from 32 phrases or face legal review over classroom posters
Romeo Community Schools’ classroom signs policy is one of the most recent examples of school districts and states wanting more control over what teachers say and display to students.
Philadelphia teachers describe chaotic ‘fantasy football draft’ to get their school assignments
Philadelphia teachers say the district’s efforts to transfer them has been chaotic. Teachers were told to pick a school over Zoom on the spot or the district would assign them one.
What We’re Reading
Cherry Creek schools paid outside law firm $114K, including $40K for political consultant, Denver Gazette (Paywall)
CU Boulder to lead statewide student basic needs survey this fall, Boulder Daily Camera