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Good morning.

Earlier this month, Denver schools Superintendent Alex Marrero’s name popped up as a Miami Public Schools superintendent job candidate. And an email obtained by Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar possibly sheds light into why he’s looking to leave.

Also, find out in this story how Colorado public university and college tuition and fees have changed over the years.