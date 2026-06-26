Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Good morning.
Earlier this month, Denver schools Superintendent Alex Marrero’s name popped up as a Miami Public Schools superintendent job candidate. And an email obtained by Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar possibly sheds light into why he’s looking to leave.
Also, find out in this story how Colorado public university and college tuition and fees have changed over the years.
Thank you for reading. Reach us at [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Denver Superintendent Alex Marrero to school board: ‘I can no longer ignore these concerns’
Shortly before telling the school board that he applied for another job, Marrero sent an email listing his concerns about the board overstepping its bounds.
Find out how much Colorado college tuition and fees have increased over the years
Despite big increases in the past 15 years, Colorado students often don’t pay the full price of attendance.
Around Chalkbeat
Education Department officials deny doing an end run around Congress
A sweeping Education Department reorganization that parcels out key functions should be viewed like a pilot program and will benefit students, top agency officials told Chalkbeat.
Does teacher merit pay work? Programs in South Carolina and Texas show results
Merit pay remains controversial among teachers, but new research suggests some programs can boost student outcomes when backed by new resources.
Hochul delays plan to tighten childcare voucher rules, averting shockwaves for thousands of NYC families
On Thursday, Hochul announced that the state is giving New York City two more years to comply with regulations that limit childcare vouchers to hours when parents are working or in school.
What We’re Reading
Fifty for 150: Naropa Institute offers its first classes in summer of 1974, Colorado Newsline
Superintendent's grievance awaits in limbo; Hovde hopes for school board 'reset' — 'Sometimes I feel like we’re a circus in the community and a disappointment,’ Montrose Press