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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.

Eighty-eight out of 100. That’s how many points Denver Superintendent Alex Marrero earned on his latest performance evaluation. The school board, which has been mired in infighting, unanimously approved it. Read more in today’s top story.

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Local News

Denver Superintendent Alex Marrero earns 88 points out of 100 on latest evaluation

Denver Superintendent Alex Marrero earns 88 points out of 100 on latest evaluation

Marrero missed goals related to improving the test scores of Black and Latino students, a long-running concern that the board urged him to address faster.

Around Chalkbeat

Election 2026: The education issues we’re watching

Election 2026: The education issues we’re watching

Vouchers. Transgender rights. School closures. The 2026 election is mostly about affordability, but education is definitely on the ballot.
$44 million online charter school fraud trial begins in federal court

$44 million online charter school fraud trial begins in federal court

Phillip Holden began Tuesday. Holden is one of the leaders of the Indiana Virtual School accused of inflating enrollment figures in order to siphon per-pupil funding from Indiana.
What would help formerly incarcerated youth finish school? More support and accountability, experts say.

What would help formerly incarcerated youth finish school? More support and accountability, experts say.

At a Chalkbeat virtual event, experts who work with formerly incarcerated students discussed how to make sure students’ credits transfer as they move between facilities.

What We’re Reading

Poudre closure plan would move 3 programs for students with special needs, Fort Collins Coloradoan

Ahead of Election Day, a Colorado Springs daycare center offers free childcare so parents can go vote, Rocky Mountain PBS

10th Circuit revives Douglas County school admin’s discrimination suit, Colorado Politics (Paywall)

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