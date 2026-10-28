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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Eighty-eight out of 100. That’s how many points Denver Superintendent Alex Marrero earned on his latest performance evaluation. The school board, which has been mired in infighting, unanimously approved it. Read more in today’s top story.
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Local News
Denver Superintendent Alex Marrero earns 88 points out of 100 on latest evaluation
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What We’re Reading
Poudre closure plan would move 3 programs for students with special needs, Fort Collins Coloradoan
Ahead of Election Day, a Colorado Springs daycare center offers free childcare so parents can go vote, Rocky Mountain PBS
10th Circuit revives Douglas County school admin’s discrimination suit, Colorado Politics (Paywall)
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