Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
After months of friction, Denver Superintendent Alex Marrero and the school board met in a lengthy closed-door session Monday morning. During a short public meeting afterwards, some board members called it a fruitful conversation and Marrero said it was a “start toward seeking clarity.” Read more.
Also, time is running out to save your virtual seat for our next Chalkbeat Ideas event on Thursday, We'll share exclusive new data on the state of the teaching profession, revealing that heightened teacher turnover was not just a pandemic-era blip. Save your spot and submit a question for our panel. We hope to see you there!
If you'd like to share a news tip or a story idea, please reach out to us at [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
After closed-door meeting, Denver superintendent, school board agree to keep working on relationship
After an hours-long closed session Monday, Superintendent Alex Marrero and school board members said they’ll continue to work on their relationship.
Around Chalkbeat
Confusion on partisan school board law puts two IPS candidates’ spots at risk
A new Indiana law that lets school board candidates run under a political party is now threatening to knock the only two candidates for an Indianapolis Public Schools board seat off the November ballot.
Students at Newark’s newest high school will have a temporary home in September
New Media High School freshmen will go to Bard High School Early College while work on a permanent home continues. The students will learn content creation and video production.
What We’re Reading
Colorado Tops U.S. News Education Rankings, U.S. News & World Report
University of Northern Colorado opens medical school, helping to address state physician shortage, CPR
A leading school shootings researcher says he was wrong, Hechinger Report