After months of friction, Denver Superintendent Alex Marrero and the school board met in a lengthy closed-door session Monday morning. During a short public meeting afterwards, some board members called it a fruitful conversation and Marrero said it was a “start toward seeking clarity.” Read more .

Also, time is running out to save your virtual seat for our next Chalkbeat Ideas event on Thursday, We'll share exclusive new data on the state of the teaching profession, revealing that heightened teacher turnover was not just a pandemic-era blip. Save your spot and submit a question for our panel. We hope to see you there!