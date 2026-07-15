Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Good morning.
District officials hoped charter schools would step in to help turnaround schools at risk of closure or replacement, but none applied. School leaders, however, still believe there might be interest at a later time.
Thank you for reading. Reach us at [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Zero charter schools have applied to take over the Denver schools that might close for low performance
Denver could close persistently low-rated schools at the end of the 2026-27 school year under a new policy called the School Transformation Process.
Around Chalkbeat
Test scores have plunged, but voters aren’t making schools a top political issue
The post-pandemic learning crisis has drawn media and policy attention, but voters are prioritizing other issues.
NYC expands high-demand special education programs into preschool for the first time
New York City will add 250 preschool seats in popular special education programs as part of a $67.5 million plan aimed at serving more children with disabilities.
Newark’s new workforce program wants young adults to master AI before the job market demands it
Hopeworks Newark thinks young workers are AI’s biggest winners in today’s job market.
What We’re Reading
Universities warn against rule on political control of grants, Inside Higher Ed