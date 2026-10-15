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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.

Denver Public Schools’ enrollment is down by more students than the district was expecting, and the superintendent said more school closures could be coming. Read more in today’s top story.

Plus, we’ve added Colorado State University to our running list of colleges that guarantee admission to high school students that meet their criteria.

Need to reach us? Email [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Facing an enrollment drop, Denver superintendent says school closures could be coming

Facing an enrollment drop, Denver superintendent says school closures could be coming

Superintendent Alex Marrero said he anticipates having to activate a clause that allows him to override a four-year moratorium on school closures.
List: See which Colorado colleges offer guaranteed admission to some high school graduates

List: See which Colorado colleges offer guaranteed admission to some high school graduates

A growing number of Colorado colleges and school districts are partnering to offer high school graduates automatic — but not necessarily free — admission to college.

Around Chalkbeat

Too young to vote, but DPSCD students have lots to say about the district’s next chapter

Too young to vote, but DPSCD students have lots to say about the district’s next chapter

There are 31 people running for the DPSCD board in the Nov. 3 general election for four seats with four-year terms and another three candidates are vying for a partial two-year term.
Scholarship delays hit recently expanded CUNY community college program

Scholarship delays hit recently expanded CUNY community college program

The funding covers tuition, fees and books for returning students.

What We’re Reading

Harrison District 2 to consolidate schools, close one in 2027-28, Colorado Springs Gazette

Questions remain after Poudre School District board meeting on school closures, Fort Collins Coloradoan (Paywall)

Another school forfeits football game against Lutheran High School amid racism claims, 9News

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