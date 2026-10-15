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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Denver Public Schools’ enrollment is down by more students than the district was expecting, and the superintendent said more school closures could be coming. Read more in today’s top story.
Plus, we’ve added Colorado State University to our running list of colleges that guarantee admission to high school students that meet their criteria.
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Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Facing an enrollment drop, Denver superintendent says school closures could be coming
List: See which Colorado colleges offer guaranteed admission to some high school graduates
Around Chalkbeat
Too young to vote, but DPSCD students have lots to say about the district’s next chapter
Scholarship delays hit recently expanded CUNY community college program
What We’re Reading
Harrison District 2 to consolidate schools, close one in 2027-28, Colorado Springs Gazette
Questions remain after Poudre School District board meeting on school closures, Fort Collins Coloradoan (Paywall)