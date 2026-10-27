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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.

DJ Torres’ recent resignation from the Denver school board created a vacancy that 13 applicants are now vying to fill. The board will select a new member on Nov. 19. Read more about the candidates from Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar.

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Local News

13 people apply to fill a vacancy on the Denver school board, which has been mired in conflict

13 people apply to fill a vacancy on the Denver school board, which has been mired in conflict

Former board member Scott Esserman and former candidates Caron Blanke and Mike DeGuire are among the applicants to represent central-east Denver’s District 3.

Around Chalkbeat

Midterm elections show Democrats, Republicans jockeying to capitalize on ed-tech backlash

Midterm elections show Democrats, Republicans jockeying to capitalize on ed-tech backlash

Candidates in the midterm elections from both parties are backing limits on AI and screen time. But which party will claim ownership of the issue?
Meet the Brooklyn science teacher reshaping climate education across New York City

Meet the Brooklyn science teacher reshaping climate education across New York City

Brooklyn science teacher Sean McFadden won the 2026 Julian Robertson Award for his work shaping NYC climate education and mentoring young men of color.
Pennsylvania adopts school cellphone ban

Pennsylvania adopts school cellphone ban

All public and private schools must adopt bans on student cellphone use during the entire school day, including lunch and recess, by the start of 2027-28 school year.

What We’re Reading

Colorado childcare centers, schools tired of long delays and state control over universal preschool, Colorado Sun

Transgender sports ban activists reach out to ‘blue state’ Colorado and Washington voters, AP via The Sentinel

Northern Colorado school district board to vote on school closures; mountain families raise concerns about commute, CBS News

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