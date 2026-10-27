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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
DJ Torres’ recent resignation from the Denver school board created a vacancy that 13 applicants are now vying to fill. The board will select a new member on Nov. 19. Read more about the candidates from Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar.
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Local News
13 people apply to fill a vacancy on the Denver school board, which has been mired in conflict
Around Chalkbeat
Midterm elections show Democrats, Republicans jockeying to capitalize on ed-tech backlash
Meet the Brooklyn science teacher reshaping climate education across New York City
Pennsylvania adopts school cellphone ban
What We’re Reading
Colorado childcare centers, schools tired of long delays and state control over universal preschool, Colorado Sun
Transgender sports ban activists reach out to ‘blue state’ Colorado and Washington voters, AP via The Sentinel