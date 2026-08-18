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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
I spent yesterday in a conference room with the Denver school board, watching as board members and the superintendent discussed some fraught topics that have led to tension. Read more in today’s top story.
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A new school year needs strong local reporting. Help Chalkbeat’s reporters keep asking the questions that matter.
Local News
At retreat, Denver school board members discuss trust, agenda setting, ‘convoluted’ governance framework
The Denver school board and Superintendent Alex Marrero met for eight hours Monday to discuss some of the underlying reasons for recent tensions.
Around Chalkbeat
Vaping, bathrooms, stress: What 357,000 NYC students revealed in revamped school survey
NYC shortened its annual school survey to get more direct feedback. Here is what 357,000 students revealed about vaping, real-world learning, and inclusion.
Philadelphia’s school asbestos problem is already derailing back-to-school
District officials say asbestos remediation should be complete by the end of 2026. Philadelphia schools have had asbestos problems for years, and in 2025 they led to federal criminal charges.
What We’re Reading
2 Cherry Creek schools closed after flooding from severe weekend storms, Denver Post (Paywall)
How much does it cost to attend Colorado’s top colleges? Fort Collins Coloradoan
Douglas County School District students affected by consolidations to start at new schools, Denver 7
Colorado Mesa University celebrates first day of classes, Western Slope Now