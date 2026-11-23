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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
How much student progress should school district leaders be responsible for each year? That’s the question at the heart of an ongoing conflict between Denver Superintendent Alex Marrero and the school board.
Marrero has proposed that district students will make small year-over-year proficiency gains on state tests — for example, two percentage points. But some board members say he should aim higher. Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar has the story.
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Denver school board, superintendent disagree on whether goals should be aspirational or realistic
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