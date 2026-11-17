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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
The Denver school board got a bit closer to choosing a new member Monday, winnowing down a pool of 12 applicants to three. Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar has the story.
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Local News
Denver school board narrows 12 applicants down to 3 finalists for District 3 vacancy
Around Chalkbeat
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What We’re Reading
Colorado invests almost $5 million to keep kids out of the criminal justice system, Rocky Mountain PBS
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