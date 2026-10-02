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Good morning, readers! This is Jason Gonzales with the Colorado bureau.

DJ Torres has resigned from the Denver school board. Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar reports his decision on Thursday is the latest turn in board dysfunction that’s included interpersonal conflicts, public disagreements, and investigations into each other’s behavior.

And later that evening, the board gave an external investigator a week to look into an allegation that Denver school board Vice President Monica Hunter used antisemitic language.

Also, wondering about Amendment 87? Or the ins and outs of Proposition NN? We have you covered. Look for more voter guides coming your way.

And meet Merci Ames, who was named Colorado’s 2027 Teacher of the Year.

Thank you for reading. Comment? Question? Tip? Send us a message at [email protected].

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Local News

DJ Torres resigns from Denver school board amid escalating tension and accusations

DJ Torres resigns from Denver school board amid escalating tension and accusations

In a statement, Torres said he “did not run for office to spend countless hours navigating interpersonal conflict” or “participate in cycles of accusation and response.”
Denver school board gives investigators just one week to look into antisemitism allegation

Denver school board gives investigators just one week to look into antisemitism allegation

The board voted to give external investigators until Oct. 8 to look into the alleged use of antisemitic language by Vice President Monica Hunter. Hunter denies the allegations.
2026 Colorado voter guide: What to know about Amendment 87

2026 Colorado voter guide: What to know about Amendment 87

The amendment would change the state’s flat tax rate to a graduated one. Most Coloradans would pay less, but those earning more than $500,000 would pay more.
2026 Colorado voter guide: What to know about Proposition NN

2026 Colorado voter guide: What to know about Proposition NN

The Nov. 3 ballot measure would allow the state to keep Taxpayer's Bill of Rights refunds by increasing the cap on how much state government can retain and spend.
Colorado’s 2027 Teacher of the Year is Strasburg science teacher Merci Ames

Colorado’s 2027 Teacher of the Year is Strasburg science teacher Merci Ames

Ames, who is also a longtime basketball coach, was one of eight finalists for the award. She will start her term as Colorado Teacher of the Year in January.

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College tuition is falling, but nobody seems to have noticed

College tuition is falling, but nobody seems to have noticed

Elite colleges advertise eye-popping prices, but most students attend public institutions and many pay far less than the listed tuition.
NYC math teacher who helped develop Illustrative Mathematics makes the case for its open-ended approach

NYC math teacher who helped develop Illustrative Mathematics makes the case for its open-ended approach

Bard teacher Gabe Rosenberg helped develop Illustrative Mathematics, which NYC mandates for Algebra 1. He discusses its critics, struggling students, and AI.
Chicago teachers, school leaders navigate uncertainty after school board reverses summer layoffs

Chicago teachers, school leaders navigate uncertainty after school board reverses summer layoffs

The district has rehired 350 laid off staffers after Chicago’s school board voted to reverse hundreds of layoffs.
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What We’re Reading

Aims student health center now open, providing healthcare on Greeley campus, The Greeley Tribune (Paywall)

The first school day of October is one Colorado public school students shouldn’t miss. Here's why. Denver 7

Poll: Cherry Creek schools voters demand more trust and accountability after controversies, Aurora Sentinel

CSU unveils larger veterinary teaching hospital, Loveland Reporter-Herald (Paywall)

'She could have helped me.' Charter school's former counselor accused of supplying kratom derivative to student, Montrose Daily Press (Paywall)

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