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Good morning, readers! This is Jason Gonzales with the Colorado bureau.

DJ Torres has resigned from the Denver school board. Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar reports his decision on Thursday is the latest turn in board dysfunction that’s included interpersonal conflicts, public disagreements, and investigations into each other’s behavior.

And later that evening, the board gave an external investigator a week to look into an allegation that Denver school board Vice President Monica Hunter used antisemitic language.

Also, wondering about Amendment 87? Or the ins and outs of Proposition NN? We have you covered. Look for more voter guides coming your way.

And meet Merci Ames, who was named Colorado’s 2027 Teacher of the Year.