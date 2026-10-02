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Good morning, readers! This is Jason Gonzales with the Colorado bureau.
DJ Torres has resigned from the Denver school board. Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar reports his decision on Thursday is the latest turn in board dysfunction that’s included interpersonal conflicts, public disagreements, and investigations into each other’s behavior.
And later that evening, the board gave an external investigator a week to look into an allegation that Denver school board Vice President Monica Hunter used antisemitic language.
Also, wondering about Amendment 87? Or the ins and outs of Proposition NN? We have you covered. Look for more voter guides coming your way.
And meet Merci Ames, who was named Colorado’s 2027 Teacher of the Year.
Thank you for reading. Comment? Question? Tip? Send us a message at [email protected].
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Local News
DJ Torres resigns from Denver school board amid escalating tension and accusations
Denver school board gives investigators just one week to look into antisemitism allegation
2026 Colorado voter guide: What to know about Amendment 87
2026 Colorado voter guide: What to know about Proposition NN
Colorado’s 2027 Teacher of the Year is Strasburg science teacher Merci Ames
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What We’re Reading
Aims student health center now open, providing healthcare on Greeley campus, The Greeley Tribune (Paywall)
The first school day of October is one Colorado public school students shouldn’t miss. Here's why. Denver 7
Poll: Cherry Creek schools voters demand more trust and accountability after controversies, Aurora Sentinel
CSU unveils larger veterinary teaching hospital, Loveland Reporter-Herald (Paywall)
'She could have helped me.' Charter school's former counselor accused of supplying kratom derivative to student, Montrose Daily Press (Paywall)