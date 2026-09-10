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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Chalkbeat reporters were keeping an eye on two board meetings yesterday: the Denver school board, which discussed alleged policy violations by two board members, and the State Board of Education, which is grappling with setting rules for homeschool enrichment programs. Read on for the details.
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Local News
Denver school board discusses alleged use of antisemitic language, other accusations
How much stricter will homeschool enrichment rules get in Colorado? These officials will decide.
Around Chalkbeat
For America’s 250th birthday, Philadelphia students get a civics lesson in a time capsule
25 years later, teaching 9/11: How NYC educators navigate the anniversary
What We’re Reading
Western Slope school districts turn to interest-free loans to keep classrooms running through temporary funding gaps, Summit Daily
A year later in Colorado, Jeffco teachers union builds protections following Evergreen High shooting, CBS Colorado
CU settles student free speech lawsuit for $160,000, Boulder Daily Camera
Boulder Valley School District settles federal antisemitism complaint filed by ADL, Boulder Daily Camera