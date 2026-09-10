This website uses cookies

Read our Privacy policy and Terms of use for more information.

Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.

Chalkbeat reporters were keeping an eye on two board meetings yesterday: the Denver school board, which discussed alleged policy violations by two board members, and the State Board of Education, which is grappling with setting rules for homeschool enrichment programs. Read on for the details.

Got a tip? Email us at [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

Support Chalkbeat Colorado

Local News

Denver school board discusses alleged use of antisemitic language, other accusations

Denver school board discusses alleged use of antisemitic language, other accusations

The allegations shared by President Xóchitl Gaytán against Monica Hunter and DJ Torres are the latest example of interpersonal conflict that has dogged the DPS school board.
How much stricter will homeschool enrichment rules get in Colorado? These officials will decide.

How much stricter will homeschool enrichment rules get in Colorado? These officials will decide.

State officials are tightening rules for homeschool enrichment programs after revelations about public dollars spent on skiing, horseback riding, and private schools.

Around Chalkbeat

For America’s 250th birthday, Philadelphia students get a civics lesson in a time capsule

For America’s 250th birthday, Philadelphia students get a civics lesson in a time capsule

During a day of civic learning in Philadelphia, students got a close look at how the government makes decisions.
25 years later, teaching 9/11: How NYC educators navigate the anniversary

25 years later, teaching 9/11: How NYC educators navigate the anniversary

NYC educators reflect on their 9/11 memories and share how they teach students about the historic tragedy 25 years later, as the anniversary falls on the second day of school.

What We’re Reading

Pueblo Community College enrollment rises 18% as students seek specialized, lower-cost paths, KOAA

Western Slope school districts turn to interest-free loans to keep classrooms running through temporary funding gaps, Summit Daily

A year later in Colorado, Jeffco teachers union builds protections following Evergreen High shooting, CBS Colorado

CU settles student free speech lawsuit for $160,000, Boulder Daily Camera

Boulder Valley School District settles federal antisemitism complaint filed by ADL, Boulder Daily Camera

Reply

Avatar

or to participate

Keep Reading

View more
caret-right