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Good morning, Colorado readers. This is Jason Gonzales, higher education and legislative matters reporter.

After a weeklong investigation, a seven-page report delivered Thursday to the Denver school board did not reach a firm conclusion about whether Vice President Monica Hunter used antisemitic language. Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar reports the board still decided later that evening to censure Hunter.

And Senior Reporter Ann Schimke reports Colorado Springs District 11 teacher Angelica Givler-Viers is heading back to the classroom after a legal saga stemming from a social media post.

Heads-up: Chalkbeat will be closed Monday for Indigenous Peoples' Day, so you won't see our newsletter in your inbox. We'll be back bright and early Tuesday.