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Good morning, Colorado readers. This is Jason Gonzales, higher education and legislative matters reporter.

After a weeklong investigation, a seven-page report delivered Thursday to the Denver school board did not reach a firm conclusion about whether Vice President Monica Hunter used antisemitic language. Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar reports the board still decided later that evening to censure Hunter.

And Senior Reporter Ann Schimke reports Colorado Springs District 11 teacher Angelica Givler-Viers is heading back to the classroom after a legal saga stemming from a social media post.

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Local News

Denver school board censures Monica Hunter after investigation into alleged antisemitic language

Denver school board censures Monica Hunter after investigation into alleged antisemitic language

The board voted 4-2 to censure Hunter, who denies the allegations. Members who voted for the censure noted a need to set an example for students.
Report: Allegations that Denver school board member used antisemitic language are ‘she said, he said’

Report: Allegations that Denver school board member used antisemitic language are ‘she said, he said’

The accusations “boil down to a ‘she said, she said, he said,’” an investigator wrote of allegations that Vice President Monica Hunter used inappropriate language. She denies it.
One year and a free speech case later, this Colorado Springs teacher is headed back to the classroom

One year and a free speech case later, this Colorado Springs teacher is headed back to the classroom

A Colorado Springs teacher was removed from her fifth grade classroom a year ago over Tik Tok posts about an upcoming strike. Now she’s being reinstated.

Around Chalkbeat

Why a good elementary school is so hard to identify

Why a good elementary school is so hard to identify

Elementary school test scores can be misleading, but growth measures have blind spots too. P.S. 307 shows why judging school quality remains difficult.
AI forces coding program to revamp how it prepares Philadelphia students for tech jobs

AI forces coding program to revamp how it prepares Philadelphia students for tech jobs

Launchpad Philly began by teaching high school students how to code. Now, it’s training them in AI skills to help them land jobs.
Dinosaur masks, easels, 1,000 top hats: Inside NYC’s free store for teachers

Dinosaur masks, easels, 1,000 top hats: Inside NYC’s free store for teachers

A visit to the Queens warehouse for the Materials for the Arts program has become a ritual for many local educators.

What We’re Reading

New state honor recognizes intentional use of artificial intelligence in higher ed, Colorado Public Radio

A Southern Colorado university removes its undergraduate application fee for Colorado residents, KOAA

Judge to rule in 1 to 2 weeks on Boulder Valley school closures injunction, Boulder Daily Camera (Paywall)

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