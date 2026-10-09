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Good morning, Colorado readers. This is Jason Gonzales, higher education and legislative matters reporter.
After a weeklong investigation, a seven-page report delivered Thursday to the Denver school board did not reach a firm conclusion about whether Vice President Monica Hunter used antisemitic language. Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar reports the board still decided later that evening to censure Hunter.
And Senior Reporter Ann Schimke reports Colorado Springs District 11 teacher Angelica Givler-Viers is heading back to the classroom after a legal saga stemming from a social media post.
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Local News
Denver school board censures Monica Hunter after investigation into alleged antisemitic language
Report: Allegations that Denver school board member used antisemitic language are ‘she said, he said’
One year and a free speech case later, this Colorado Springs teacher is headed back to the classroom
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What We’re Reading
New state honor recognizes intentional use of artificial intelligence in higher ed, Colorado Public Radio
A Southern Colorado university removes its undergraduate application fee for Colorado residents, KOAA
Judge to rule in 1 to 2 weeks on Boulder Valley school closures injunction, Boulder Daily Camera (Paywall)