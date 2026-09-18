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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
It was clear last night that the Denver school board authorized an investigation into allegations that a board member allegedly used antisemitic language. But after a series of votes that confused some members, it was less clear how the board would deal with other accusations. Read more in today’s top story.
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Local News
Denver school board authorizes investigation into alleged use of antisemitic language
Trump administration proposes stripping private colleges of tax-exempt status over DEI policies
Around Chalkbeat
Indiana school voucher use has flipped from low-income families to more high-income families using them
1 in 3 NYC students chronically absent as rates remain stubbornly high
Michigan chronic absenteeism falls again, but more than 1 in 4 students miss too much school
What We’re Reading
Colorado Springs D-11 employee alleges seizure of files, intimidation by top administrators, Colorado Springs Gazette