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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.

It was clear last night that the Denver school board authorized an investigation into allegations that a board member allegedly used antisemitic language. But after a series of votes that confused some members, it was less clear how the board would deal with other accusations. Read more in today’s top story.

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Local News

Denver school board authorizes investigation into alleged use of antisemitic language

Denver school board authorizes investigation into alleged use of antisemitic language

Board Vice President Monica Hunter has been accused of allegedly using a derogatory term to refer to a Jewish board member. She denies it.
Trump administration proposes stripping private colleges of tax-exempt status over DEI policies

Trump administration proposes stripping private colleges of tax-exempt status over DEI policies

The Trump Administration proposed a rule this month that would end the tax-exempt status of private universities with diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

Around Chalkbeat

Indiana school voucher use has flipped from low-income families to more high-income families using them

Indiana school voucher use has flipped from low-income families to more high-income families using them

Indiana’s Choice Scholarship program reached 80,000 students in 2025–26, with more vouchers going to families making over $100,000 while low-income participation dropped.
1 in 3 NYC students chronically absent as rates remain stubbornly high

1 in 3 NYC students chronically absent as rates remain stubbornly high

New York City’s chronic absenteeism rate holds steady at 33.5%, well above pre-pandemic levels. The Education Department recently overhauled its attendance regulations to address the problem.
Michigan chronic absenteeism falls again, but more than 1 in 4 students miss too much school

Michigan chronic absenteeism falls again, but more than 1 in 4 students miss too much school

In Michigan, students are considered chronically absent if they miss 10% of the school year, or 18 days in a 180-day year. The statewide rate was 27.2% in 2025-26.

What We’re Reading

Colorado Springs D-11 employee alleges seizure of files, intimidation by top administrators, Colorado Springs Gazette

Aurora celebrates grand opening of first dual-language magnet school, Denver Gazette

Colorado School of Mines guarantees admission, scholarships for qualified high school grads, 9News

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