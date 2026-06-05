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Senior Reporter Ann Schimke reports the Denver school board has drafted a bell-to-bell cellphone ban for students districtwide. The Denver schools board’s considerations mirror what’s happening in other districts across the state.
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Local News
Denver school board appears likely to adopt bell-to-bell cellphone ban for all grades
Denver school board members indicated support Thursday for bell-to-bell cell phone ban for all grades that would take effect when school starts in the fall.
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What We’re Reading
Cherry Creek Schools’ board appoints new member, The Denver Post (Paywall)
Colorado Association of School Executives honor MCHS principal as Rookie of the Year, The Cortez Journal
CU Regents publicly denounce antisemitic statements justifying Pearl Street attack, Boulder Daily Camera (Paywall)