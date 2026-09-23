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Morning! This is Jason Gonzales with Chalkbeat Colorado.
In our lead story, Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar takes us inside one of Denver’s specialized classrooms providing extra resources for students with autism. The district has expanded these higher-cost centers as the number of students with autism who need special education services has grown.
Also, Senior Reporter Ann Schimke reports state education officials plan a third-party audit of a now-defunct group and its homeschool enrichment program.
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Local News
Denver is opening more specialized classrooms as the number of students with autism grows
Controversial Colorado education group and its largest homeschool enrichment program will be audited
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What We’re Reading
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Few trans students play school sports in Colorado. A 2026 ballot measure would ban them. Colorado Newsline
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