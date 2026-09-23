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Morning! This is Jason Gonzales with Chalkbeat Colorado.

In our lead story, Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar takes us inside one of Denver’s specialized classrooms providing extra resources for students with autism. The district has expanded these higher-cost centers as the number of students with autism who need special education services has grown.

Also, Senior Reporter Ann Schimke reports state education officials plan a third-party audit of a now-defunct group and its homeschool enrichment program.

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Local News

Denver is opening more specialized classrooms as the number of students with autism grows

Denver is opening more specialized classrooms as the number of students with autism grows

The number of students with autism who need special education services has increased nearly 75% in the past five years, a trend officials attribute in part to better screening.
Controversial Colorado education group and its largest homeschool enrichment program will be audited

Controversial Colorado education group and its largest homeschool enrichment program will be audited

State officials are planning a third-party audit of a now-defunct group that spurred massive growth in publicly funded homeschool enrichment programs.

Around Chalkbeat

4 things to know as the Memphis schools state takeover lawsuit progresses

4 things to know as the Memphis schools state takeover lawsuit progresses

Who gets to control Memphis schools while a federal lawsuit over Tennessee’s new school takeover law plays out in court?
High school journalism expands in NYC, backed by new city funding

High school journalism expands in NYC, backed by new city funding

NYC high school journalism is expanding, aided by $280,000 in City Council funding. Students say journalism skills can help them meet the state’s new graduation requirements.
At this Indianapolis middle school, student mediators help drive down suspensions

At this Indianapolis middle school, student mediators help drive down suspensions

Harshman Middle School’s peer mediation program with Peace Learning Center trains students to help resolve conflicts. Teachers say they have seen fewer fights and out-of-school suspensions.
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What We’re Reading

Boulder Valley school board votes to close 4 schools, reconfigure 2, relocate 2, The Denver Post (Paywall)

Few trans students play school sports in Colorado. A 2026 ballot measure would ban them. Colorado Newsline

How apprenticeships can help colleges access Workforce Pell, Inside Higher Ed

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