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A French immersion charter is moving into the building of a former Denver Public Schools elementary school. Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar reports the topic of how to repurpose shuttered buildings is expected to heat up.
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Local News
This closed Denver school building is the new home of a French immersion charter school
The French American School of Denver, the Art Students League of Denver, and New Cottage Arts will be the new residents of the former Harrington elementary building.
Almost three-quarters of Colorado’s college students stick with it
National data from the 2025 school year showed the rate of students who are sticking with college ticked up.
Around Chalkbeat
Why digital tests are helping keep Chromebooks in classrooms
Educators questioning classroom devices are running into a practical barrier: State exams that are now widely taken on computers.
Chicago Public Schools releases $9.88 billion 2026-27 budget amid deepening financial strain
Chicago Public Schools released its budget for the coming school year Wednesday after wrestling for months with how to address a massive deficit. The schools board is poised to vote on the blueprint later this month.
Wildfire smoke forces Summer Rising indoors as officials limit outdoor activities
New York City officials told Summer Rising programs to cancel outdoor activities and reschedule field trips as wildfire smoke reached the city, disrupting programs serving about 110,000 students.
What We’re Reading
Roaring Fork School District names new chief academic officer, Steamboat Springs Post Independent
Trump administration caps how long international students can stay in the US, The Associated Press
Mom, dad, I want to be a welder, The New York Times (Paywall)