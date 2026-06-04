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Sito Narcisse has landed a job in Denver Public Schools after vying for Chicago Public Schools CEO. He brings about 15 years of education administration experience, including in East Baton Rouge Parish School System, District of Columbia Public Schools, and Metro Nashville Public Schools. He’s also faced some controversies over his career.
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Local News
After vying for top Chicago job, Sito Narcisse lands interim role in Denver Public Schools
Denver Public Schools hired Sito Narcisse as an interim administrator just a couple months after he wasn’t selected by the Chicago Public Schools board as CEO.
Around Chalkbeat
Nearly 84% of Detroit district high schoolers were paid for attendance this year
Superintendent Nikolai Vitti says the financial incentive has helped reduce the district’s high school chronic absenteeism by 10 percentage points since 2023-24.
Newark’s charter schools are seeing fewer students. Where are they going?
Newark’s charter schools added 200 students this school year but that growth is a fraction of the sector's annual growth since 2019.
Dozens of Chicago seniors were forced to change schools this spring. Here’s how one got his diploma.
More than 500 students at two ASPIRA charter network high schools in Chicago were forced to transfer in March. More than 70 of the seniors graduated last week from Schurz High School.
What We’re Reading
Jeffco Public Schools pushes back as feds renew threat to pull funding over transgender student policies, The Denver Post (Paywall)
Cherry Creek school board appoints Keith Frazier to fill vacant director seat after scandal, Aurora Sentinel
Leading through change: Superintendent Celine Wicks reflects on her tenure, Steamboat Pilot & Today