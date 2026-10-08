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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.

“You can’t know where it will go, but you can be prepared in how you will attack whatever will come.” That was 19-year-old Jack Clark, who spoke to reporter Jason Gonzales at the opening of a new Artificial Intelligence Hub at the University of Colorado Denver. For more on the hub, read today’s top story.

We’ve also got voter guides on ballot measures that would raise taxes to benefit Denver Public Schools and Jeffco Public Schools.

Have thoughts about AI? Share them with us at [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

CU Denver’s AI Hub aims to teach students and faculty about the technology

CU Denver’s AI Hub aims to teach students and faculty about the technology

The University of Colorado Denver opened its AI Hub on Wednesday to provide programming, lectures, and hands-on learning after the CU System adopted ChatGPT this year.
Voter guide 2026: Jeffco Public Schools 5A and 5B would fund salary increases, building fixes

Voter guide 2026: Jeffco Public Schools 5A and 5B would fund salary increases, building fixes

Jefferson County voters will be asked on Nov. 3 to approve $133 million in tax increases to benefit Jeffco Public Schools. Here’s what you need to know.
Voter guide 2026: Denver Public Schools Ballot Issue 4A would pay for employee raises, career education

Voter guide 2026: Denver Public Schools Ballot Issue 4A would pay for employee raises, career education

Denver voters will be asked on Nov. 3 to approve a $44 million tax increase to benefit Denver Public Schools. Here’s what you need to know.

Around Chalkbeat

How to vet NYC public schools like an education reporter: What parents should consider

How to vet NYC public schools like an education reporter: What parents should consider

Learn how to evaluate NYC public schools using survey data, budget reports, and school visits. A comprehensive guide from education journalists at Chalkbeat and The City Reporter.
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What We’re Reading

Adams 12 will close 6 schools next year as K-12 enrollment falls statewide, Denver Post (Paywall)

CU made its OpenAI deal without Boulder faculty input. Now students, staff want a say, Boulder Daily Camera

Federal and state funding for cleaner school buses is missing when Colorado school districts need it most, Colorado Public Radio

Packed house of Northern Colorado parents push to keep Poudre School District mountain schools open, Denver 7

School closure plan has some parents calling for secession from Poudre School District, Fort Collins Coloradoan (Paywall)

University of Colorado Colorado Springs details next steps at state of campus address, Colorado Springs Gazette

Aurora Public Schools to break ground on health sciences high school, Denver Gazette (Paywall)

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