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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
“You can’t know where it will go, but you can be prepared in how you will attack whatever will come.” That was 19-year-old Jack Clark, who spoke to reporter Jason Gonzales at the opening of a new Artificial Intelligence Hub at the University of Colorado Denver. For more on the hub, read today’s top story.
We’ve also got voter guides on ballot measures that would raise taxes to benefit Denver Public Schools and Jeffco Public Schools.
Have thoughts about AI? Share them with us at [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
CU Denver’s AI Hub aims to teach students and faculty about the technology
Voter guide 2026: Jeffco Public Schools 5A and 5B would fund salary increases, building fixes
Voter guide 2026: Denver Public Schools Ballot Issue 4A would pay for employee raises, career education
Around Chalkbeat
How to vet NYC public schools like an education reporter: What parents should consider
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What We’re Reading
Adams 12 will close 6 schools next year as K-12 enrollment falls statewide, Denver Post (Paywall)
CU made its OpenAI deal without Boulder faculty input. Now students, staff want a say, Boulder Daily Camera
Federal and state funding for cleaner school buses is missing when Colorado school districts need it most, Colorado Public Radio
Packed house of Northern Colorado parents push to keep Poudre School District mountain schools open, Denver 7
School closure plan has some parents calling for secession from Poudre School District, Fort Collins Coloradoan (Paywall)
University of Colorado Colorado Springs details next steps at state of campus address, Colorado Springs Gazette
Aurora Public Schools to break ground on health sciences high school, Denver Gazette (Paywall)