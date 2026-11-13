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Good morning. This is Jason Gonzales, Chalkbeat Colorado’s higher education and legislative affairs reporter.
Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy was modeled on historically Black colleges and universities to improve education for Black students citywide. But the Denver high school has only 24 students this year, and on Thursday night, the school board voted to close it. Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar has the details.
Also, Ideas Editor Matt Barnum reports that education issues may have given Democrats a boost in a handful of state races.
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Local News
In split vote, Denver school board approves closure of Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy
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What We’re Reading
Village of tiny homes for teachers breaks ground in Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Gazette
Colorado families have an opportunity this weekend to get free help with college financial aid applications, Colorado Public Radio
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