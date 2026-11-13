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Good morning. This is Jason Gonzales, Chalkbeat Colorado’s higher education and legislative affairs reporter.

Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy was modeled on historically Black colleges and universities to improve education for Black students citywide. But the Denver high school has only 24 students this year, and on Thursday night, the school board voted to close it. Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar has the details.

Also, Ideas Editor Matt Barnum reports that education issues may have given Democrats a boost in a handful of state races.