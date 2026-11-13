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Good morning. This is Jason Gonzales, Chalkbeat Colorado’s higher education and legislative affairs reporter.

Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy was modeled on historically Black colleges and universities to improve education for Black students citywide. But the Denver high school has only 24 students this year, and on Thursday night, the school board voted to close it. Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar has the details.

Also, Ideas Editor Matt Barnum reports that education issues may have given Democrats a boost in a handful of state races.

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Local News

In split vote, Denver school board approves closure of Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy

In split vote, Denver school board approves closure of Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy

The board voted 4-2 to close the school, which has just 24 students this year. One board member called the situation heartbreaking.

Around Chalkbeat

Did education help power the blue wave? Here’s what the polls say

Did education help power the blue wave? Here’s what the polls say

Education wasn’t a top issue in the 2026 midterms, but polls suggest Democrats’ advantage on schools may have helped them in some state races.
Christian school wins Tennessee court case challenging religious charter ban

Christian school wins Tennessee court case challenging religious charter ban

Wilberforce Academy of Knoxville must still apply for approval to open a publicly funded charter school, but a federal judge ruled it cannot be rejected on religious grounds.
Cops for a first grader?: Why NYC schools are still calling 911 on 6-year-olds

Cops for a first grader?: Why NYC schools are still calling 911 on 6-year-olds

Despite new city regulations, NYC schools call the police on hundreds of young children in emotional distress each year, disproportionately affecting students with disabilities.

What We’re Reading

Village of tiny homes for teachers breaks ground in Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Gazette

Colorado families have an opportunity this weekend to get free help with college financial aid applications, Colorado Public Radio

How a childcare center’s closure sparked backlash on a Massachusetts campus, Inside Higher Ed

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