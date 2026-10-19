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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.

Denver Public Schools has a new policy that calls for analyzing and adjusting school boundaries every five years. But Superintendent Alex Marrero said it’s not the right time to make changes, given that the district may soon have to close more schools. Read more in today’s top story.

At least one school is closing at the end of this year. Denver is set to shutter a small HBCU-style high school that one parent described as a “magical … standalone safe space.” But district officials said the 24-student Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy is not financially sustainable.

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Local News

Denver superintendent says he is not recommending any school boundary changes this year

Denver superintendent says he is not recommending any school boundary changes this year

A Denver school board policy requires the district to analyze and adjust school boundaries every five years. But the superintendent says he’s not recommending any changes.
Denver to close Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy, a tiny HBCU-style high school, after 6 years

Denver to close Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy, a tiny HBCU-style high school, after 6 years

Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy, opened in 2021, will undergo what Denver Public Schools calls an operational closure, meaning the school is not financially sustainable.

Around Chalkbeat

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is ‘very open’ to Trump’s education tax credit program

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is ‘very open’ to Trump’s education tax credit program

Pressure is mounting on the Democrat to decide whether to opt his state in or out of the federal scholarship program.

What We’re Reading

How one CU Boulder fraternity is trying to keep female students safe in the wake of Cornell, Colorado Sun

Colorado’s Free Application Days take some of the financial sting out of applying for college, Colorado Public Radio

East Grand schools pursue strategic plan amid attendance and staffing challenges, Sky-Hi News

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