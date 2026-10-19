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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.

Denver Public Schools has a new policy that calls for analyzing and adjusting school boundaries every five years. But Superintendent Alex Marrero said it’s not the right time to make changes, given that the district may soon have to close more schools. Read more in today’s top story.

At least one school is closing at the end of this year. Denver is set to shutter a small HBCU-style high school that one parent described as a “magical … standalone safe space.” But district officials said the 24-student Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy is not financially sustainable.