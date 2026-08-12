Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors. Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Stick around to read about the renewed effort to stop schools from “passing the trash,” and to get a peek at what back-to-school shopping lists say about the aesthetic values of teens today.

Hi! It’s Lily on the national desk today. Today’s big story comes out of Colorado … and Texas. We’ve got a lot to share with you from the Lone Star State today, actually.

Students, families, and educators rely on Chalkbeat. Help keep this work free for everyone.

After Chalkbeat reported on Montezuma-Cortez’s decision, the district announced it would remove many religious references from the Bluebonnet curriculum.

Conservatives have attempted in recent years to blur boundaries around religion in public education. Several states, including Texas, have pushed for the display of the Ten Commandments in schools , and there have been attempts to open religious charter schools .

Both Bluebonnet and the New Education System model highlight two of the most divisive education debates across the country: how school and district turnarounds should work, and whether religion has any place in public school.

And it looks like Miles’ model is spreading beyond Texas, including to the tiny Montezuma-Cortez school district in Colorado, as well as a school district in Oregon.

While some Houston schools have improved academically under Miles’ leadership, some are unhappy about prescriptive curriculums and other seemingly strict measures.

Houston’s school improvement model, called the New Education System, is also controversial. Spearheaded by Mike Miles, the superintendent appointed to lead Houston’s school district as part of the ongoing state takeover , the New Education System emphasizes teacher-led instruction and ongoing training for educators.

The curriculum, called Bluebonnet, has attracted critics for its reliance on material from the Bible. Among the lessons: Kindergartners learn about the days of Creation in the Book of Genesis, and first graders learn about the Parable of the Prodigal Son. Texas also had to pay millions of dollars to fix errors in Bluebonnet materials, including copyright problems and typos.

A rural school district in Colorado has adopted Houston’s school improvement model, which includes a controversial curriculum that was created by Texas’ state education agency and is infused with religious content.

The 2,200-student Montezuma-Cortez district in Colorado recently adopted the Bluebonnet elementary reading curriculum, which includes Biblically infused lessons. (Illustration by Elaine Cromie / Chalkbeat | Screen grabs of Bluebonnet Learning | Photos by Getty Images)

City officials in Philadelphia are pushing the school district to expand algebra access in eighth grade. The district is working to offer algebra at all its middle schools so that students have the opportunity to prepare for more advanced math in high school. Algebra is also a prerequisite for the city’s most selective high school. The school district plan calls for students to be screened based on test scores. But city officials want every student to have access — a policy that has generated uneven results and much debate in other districts .

More than 700 Illinois school districts lost ground in their efforts to achieve adequate funding according to a state formula. The formula is meant to ensure needier students get more resources. The growing gaps, meanwhile, are driven by lower local tax revenues and more students in poverty. Chicago officials have passed a budget that counts on state lawmakers providing more money in response to those needs , but that’s far from certain.

More than 140,000 Coloradans are in student loan default, as the number of borrowers in default rises nationwide. An Associated Press analysis finds a 67% increase in defaulted borrowers in Colorado from April 2025 to March 2026. Falling behind on loans comes with disruptive consequences, from ruined credit ratings to calls to debt collectors. And federal data shows even more people are struggling to pay their loans, but aren’t yet in default .

More New York City students are getting special education services, but the district still routinely blows past legal deadlines. This assessment comes from independent audits in the aftermath of a federal court order. Many school districts struggle to meet legal obligations to students with disabilities due to staffing challenges and high costs. But families are frustrated that New York is seeking relief from some of those requirements .

Manhattan federal Judge Loretta Preska signed a court order in 2023 requiring to the city to complete dozens of reforms to more quickly provide special education services and payments to families. The city has yet to comply with 21 of the court-ordered obligations. (Ben Fractenberg / THE CITY)

Spotlight on …

a renewed push against teacher misconduct

Speaking of Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott this week said he wants stricter penalties imposed on educators convicted of abusing students, The Texas Tribune reported, with a minimum of 10 years in prison for teacher misconduct.

The state reported over 1,700 allegations of inappropriate romantic and sexual relationships or communication between teachers and students in 2026, more than three times the number from 2025. Texas’ House Speaker, a key lawmaker, has already signaled his support.

The proposal in Texas comes after the Trump administration announced a federal push in July to investigate abuse of students by educators, and specifically a crackdown on school districts’ handling of such cases.

“Sexual predators who operate within the walls of American schools depend on institutional silence and complacency,” reads a July 10 letter signed by Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. In the letter, McMahon threatened to withhold federal funding from schools failing to protect children. The Education Department opened up investigations into 20 school districts over misconduct.

McMahon specifically cited an investigation by ProPublica and KQED, which found critical gaps in California’s system for disciplining teachers, where teachers reported for sexual harassment and other misconduct in a district have been allowed to continue teaching elsewhere.

Concerns over what’s often been called “passing the trash” aren’t new. But Abbott’s proposal in Texas, the effort by the federal government, and a proposal in Illinois that would also add protections against sexual misconduct, all signal renewed awareness.

Despite all that, there may not be enough folks on the roster in federal and state agencies to investigate these allegations in a timely manner.

As the federal government opens up new investigations into districts, there are still older civil rights investigations waiting to be resolved within the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights. The Washington Post reported that at least one educator sexual misconduct case — of a principal accused of touching a student in a way that made her feel uncomfortable — is among stalled sexual harassment cases in that office.