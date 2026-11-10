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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.

There’s been plenty of debate about Colorado’s participation in the Trump administration’s tax credit scholarship program. Now, New York leaders are having similar discussions, with one lawmakers proposing to strip Gov. Kathy Hochul’s authority to opt the state into the program. Read more from Senior Reporter Alex Zimmerman.

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NY lawmaker introduces bill to strip Hochul of power over federal tax credit program

NY lawmaker introduces bill to strip Hochul of power over federal tax credit program

After Gov. Kathy Hochul opted into a GOP-backed federal tax credit program, a Democratic state senator proposed legislation to take that authority away from her.

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