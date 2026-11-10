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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
There’s been plenty of debate about Colorado’s participation in the Trump administration’s tax credit scholarship program. Now, New York leaders are having similar discussions, with one lawmakers proposing to strip Gov. Kathy Hochul’s authority to opt the state into the program. Read more from Senior Reporter Alex Zimmerman.
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Around Chalkbeat
NY lawmaker introduces bill to strip Hochul of power over federal tax credit program
What We’re Reading
Jeffco Public Schools’ $73 million funding measure — failing by just 5 votes — headed toward recount, Denver Post (Paywall)
Western Slope schools see major educations wins in the midterms, The Aspen Times
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