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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Students and families provide all kinds of personal information to school districts. But how safe is that data? An audit from the nation’s largest school system provided a disconcerting answer this week, finding major weaknesses in how student data is tracked, secured, and managed. Read more from Chalkbeat’s data fellow Lizzie Walsh.
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Around Chalkbeat
State audit slams NYC schools for lack of student data privacy oversight
NYC schools don’t have a clear understanding of what student data they collect or who can access it, according to a state comptroller audit. It raises concerns as more third-party platforms — including AI tools — are introduced.
Teach For America New Jersey urges Newark leaders to work together to help students read on grade level
Teach For America New Jersey convened Newark leaders to address the urgent need to get students reading on grade level.
New York City Council passes plan to step up education on vaccines
From left, New York City Council Members Shekar Krishnan, Lynn Schulman, and Eric Dinowitz speak to the media outside the Tweed Courthouse in Lower Manhattan on Thursday after holding a news conference on improving vaccine education.Trenton Daniel / Healthbeat
What We’re Reading
Has Colorado’s budget crisis pushed a collapsing child care system to bet on markets as the only way to survive? CPR
Douglas County teacher union asks for collective bargaining agreement, Colorado Community Media
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