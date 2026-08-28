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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
A new rule in the Detroit Public Schools Community District kicks in this school year and it targets parents who repeatedly take their kids out of school early without having a legitimate reason. Hannah’s story explains that the district will limit the number of times a parent can do this, and the reasons why. You can read more here.
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Local News
Detroit school district to hold parents accountable for too many unexcused early sign-outs
DPSCD Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said principals have asked for stronger rules around the issue because it disrupts learning.
Around Chalkbeat
Newark’s chronic absenteeism rate drops to 8.5%. Here’s what district leaders say is working.
Newark Public Schools’ chronic absenteeism rate takes the sharpest turnaround. Here’s what district leaders say is working.
Indianapolis Public Schools reverses no-zero grading policy
Indianapolis Public Schools implemented a no-zero grading policy in 2020. The district is reversing the policy but still giving students multiple opportunities on assignments.
Judge dismisses conservative-leaning Colorado school districts’ lawsuit over transgender athlete policies
A federal judge said the school districts and charter schools don’t have standing to sue the state, in part because they didn’t show they are facing harm.
What We’re Reading
The tough solution shrinking Michigan school districts face, Times Herald (Opinion)
Declining enrollment tests rural Michigan schools, Holland Sentinel (Opinion)