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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.

Just last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a major expansion of CUNY’s Reconnect program, which offers adults the chance to earn a free degree in a high-demand field. But hundreds of scholarship recipients at CUNY’s community colleges learned this week that their payments were delayed, sparking concern from students. Today’s top story, from our friends at The City Reporter, has the latest on the scholarship delays.

We also have two exciting events to remind you about. First, it's not too late to join us tonight at Brooklyn Public Library’s Central Branch (or online) from 6-7 p.m. to hear more on how to vet public schools. Be sure to RSVP here.

And here's another event coming up that you won't want to miss: The Bell and New York Appleseed are hosing a New York City school integration town hall with New York City schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels, New York Times Magazine writer Nikole Hannah-Jones, and others. I’ll be there moderating a panel discussion of high school students, and would love to see you there. Find out more and RSVP here.

Need to reach us? You can always get in touch at [email protected].

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Local News

Scholarship delays hit recently expanded CUNY community college program

Scholarship delays hit recently expanded CUNY community college program

The funding covers tuition, fees and books for returning students.

Around Chalkbeat

Facing an enrollment drop, Denver superintendent says school closures could be coming

Facing an enrollment drop, Denver superintendent says school closures could be coming

Superintendent Alex Marrero said he anticipates having to activate a clause that allows him to override a four-year moratorium on school closures.
Chicago Public Schools watchdog closes Hilario Dominguez investigation with ‘no actionable finding’ of misconduct

Chicago Public Schools watchdog closes Hilario Dominguez investigation with ‘no actionable finding’ of misconduct

In letters to Dominguez and the former CPS student who had accused him of acting inappropriately toward her, the district’s Office of Student Protections said the CPS watchdog made no “actionable findings of sexual misconduct.”
New Jersey Local Finance Board approves Newark’s nearly $500M elementary school lease

New Jersey Local Finance Board approves Newark’s nearly $500M elementary school lease

The Local Finance Board voted Wednesday to approve Newark’s proposed three-decade elementary school lease, despite concerns about its cost and potential budget trade-offs.

What We’re Reading

Make the Governor Responsible for New York’s Schools, Vital City (Opinion)

NYC’s Education Panel Now Flexes Its Muscles. City Hall: It’s Your Move., Center for New York City Affairs (Opinion)

Debates About Racial Discrepancies in NYC Specialized High Schools Continue, BK Reader

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