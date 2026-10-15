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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.

Just last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a major expansion of CUNY’s Reconnect program, which offers adults the chance to earn a free degree in a high-demand field. But hundreds of scholarship recipients at CUNY’s community colleges learned this week that their payments were delayed, sparking concern from students. Today’s top story, from our friends at The City Reporter, has the latest on the scholarship delays.

We also have two exciting events to remind you about. First, it's not too late to join us tonight at Brooklyn Public Library’s Central Branch (or online) from 6-7 p.m. to hear more on how to vet public schools. Be sure to RSVP here.

And here's another event coming up that you won't want to miss: The Bell and New York Appleseed are hosing a New York City school integration town hall with New York City schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels, New York Times Magazine writer Nikole Hannah-Jones, and others. I’ll be there moderating a panel discussion of high school students, and would love to see you there. Find out more and RSVP here.