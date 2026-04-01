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Stick around for details on the Trump administration’s efforts to restrict undocumented students from dual enrollment, Chicago’s new school CEO, and an appearance from a celebrity.

Hi! It’s Lily, writing to you from the national desk. Our big story this week comes to us from Chicago, where our Chalkbeat colleague Mila Koumpilova took a deep dive into the major growth in students enrolling in dual credit courses.

To Chicago Public Schools leaders, the rise of dual credit has been a success story. But some are concerned that these programs are not as rigorous as they should be.

“You have to play the numbers game those next two years,” said Robert Lee, an instructor at Clark. “Two for one — always keep that in mind! More bang for your buck!”

Clark High’s staff members are promoting dual credit as a way for savvy students to go further in their postsecondary careers, faster .

Still, there’s a push in Chicago’s public schools to expand access to dual credit courses , particularly for students of color and students from low-income backgrounds, who are underrepresented nationally in earning this type of credit . At Michele Clark High on Chicago’s West Side, 12 students graduated with associate degrees from a local community college system last year.

Data shows 2.8 million high school students took college courses in the 2023-2024 school year — a 12.7% increase over the year before, according to the Community College Research Center. In Chicago, students took more than 13,000 dual credit courses last year . But a Chalkbeat analysis found that the proliferation of dual credit hasn’t coincided with a massive increase in college enrollment among Chicago Public Schools students.

Dual credit is booming among high school students across the country.

Senior Arianna Brandt at Michele Clark High School on the West Side of Chicago is on track to graduate high school with a two-year college degree from Malcolm X College thanks to numerous dual credit courses she took in the past two years. (Mustafa Hussain for Chalkbeat)

Amid a push for dual enrollment and other career training, the Trump administration is trying to limit undocumented students from these programs . At least three states took steps to restrict these students’ access to dual enrollment and career-technical education programs. These moves chip away at education protections afforded to these students by precedent set by the U.S. Supreme Court in its ruling in Plyler v. Doe. In Virginia, nearly every school district quietly agreed to exclude undocumented students from participating in certain federally funded career-and-technical education programs .

The Memphis school district is pulling too many students with disabilities out of state standardized tests, according to state advocates. Though students take an alternative test, not taking the state exams strips them of the ability to earn traditional high school diplomas. But district leaders say the reality is more complicated .

Macquline King will lead Chicago Public Schools as CEO. Chicago’s Board of Education voted 18-1 to make King the district’s permanent leader, a post she’s held on an interim basis since June. Amid other challenges in the district, King may oversee a projected $520 million budget deficit in her first year as superintendent .

The first known New York City public school student to be detained by federal immigration officials during President Donald Trump’s second term returned to school after more than 10 months in custody. During his detention, Dylan Lopez Contreras read letters from his classmates at ELLIS Preparatory Academy, a school geared toward older immigrant students. School staff members are now working to reintegrate Dylan both academically and mentally .

Parents, students, and other community members have pushed for new school buildings for years in Newark’s East Ward. But despite their complaints about old and crumbling infrastructure, New Jersey hasn’t acted to address peeling paint, faulty HVAC systems, broken water fountains, and other problems common in century-old school buildings. The state is legally responsible for building and delivering new schools to 31 high-poverty districts in the state, but building problems in East Ward persist .

Norma Vega, founding principal at ELLIS Preparatory Academy, center, welcomes Dylan Lopez Contreras, 21, also center, for his first day of school after having spent close to 10 months in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. (José A. Alvarado Jr. for Chalkbeat)

Spotlight on …

how a Supreme Court ruling on birthright citizenship could reverberate through education

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday about President Trump’s attempt to restrict birthright citizenship. Central to the arguments is the 14th Amendment, which includes the sentence, “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States.”

The New York Times reports that a majority of justices appeared to be skeptical of the constitutionality of the president’s executive order that kicked off the legal battle.

But if the court were to allow Trump’s order to move forward, hundreds of thousands of children could be born in the country without citizenship every year. The repercussions of such a policy shift in the country would likely extend to schools.

Under Plyler v. Doe, public schools must educate children regardless of their immigration status. But experts worry ending birthright citizenship could erode the protections of Plyler, particularly as conservative federal and state policymakers seek to challenge Plyler.

Medicaid dollars that go to schools for services for students with disabilities could be at risk with the elimination of birthright citizenship, if students aren’t eligible for Medicaid. Schools would still be required to provide services under special education plans.