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Good morning! Reema Amin here with our top story.
Last summer, as CPS tried to close a $734 million budget deficit, it announced plans to lay off hundreds of private custodians.
Then, this past November, CPS asked schools how it’s going. Lots of complaints came in: Most of the surveyed principals said they didn’t have enough custodial staff to meet their needs, and most custodians signaled that they’re struggling to manage their workloads, according to a survey I got through the Freedom of Information Act.
The results are a window into the challenge of keeping schools clean this school year and beyond.
And in other news, a $20,000 Chicago Board of Education investigation into a media leak yielded no findings, my colleague Mila reports.
Local News
Chicago Public Schools cut hundreds of custodian jobs last year. Staff say their schools are dirtier.
The survey came a couple of months after the district cut hundreds of custodians and moved away from private custodial services.
A Chicago school board investigation failed to uncover source of media leaks
Earlier this year, the board president enlisted a law firm to investigate who had leaked information about CEO search finalists and a special board meeting to consider raising a property tax levy. The firm’s final report released late Thursday said there was not enough evidence.
Chicago Public Schools campus budget could bring cuts amid massive deficit
District officials say they are trying to keep any cuts away from classrooms as they gear up to release school budgets next week. But given CPS’ significant deficit, avoiding reductions to school budgets likely would not be possible.
Around Chalkbeat
How the AI-enabled race for taxpayer money starts in a superintendent’s inbox
Education technology companies are using AI to ramp up aggressive marketing tactics as they compete for school districts’ limited dollars.
Colorado lawmakers propose novel investment strategy to raise money for childcare
A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a bill Monday that would create a new investment authority that could seek higher returns on certain pots of state money than what state investments typically produce.
Chalkbeat Ideas Roundup: Did education reform work? Plus research, reading, and politics
Did school reform help students? This Chalkbeat Ideas roundup also explores shaky education research, Democrats’ standing on schools, free books, and college closures.
What We’re Reading
Is the Lindblom debate team back in the game?, Chicago Tribune
Canvas hack leads U. of I. to postpone finals, schools scramble without popular learning tool, Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ
Thumbnail image by Getty Images.