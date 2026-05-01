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Good morning and happy Friday.

May 1 is here after weeks of public discussion and dissent over the Chicago Teachers Union’s push for a day of "no work, no school, no shopping” to commemorate the labor movement and protest the Trump administration.

My colleague Mila pushed CPS to give us an idea of how many teachers will be out for the day. But officials would only say they are on track to fill in any absences by leaning on their bench of nearly 10,000 substitutes.