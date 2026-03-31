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Good morning. Reema Amin here with our top story today — and probably one of our biggest stories this year.
Yesterday the Chicago Board of Education made it official and voted to hire interim CEO Macquline King as the permanent CEO of Chicago Public Schools. Board members, union leaders and community organizations praised King as a calm leader who has navigated choppy waters in the district since last June. They also called on her to keep her ear to the ground and listen to advocates as the district heads into an uncertain budget season.
“We cannot and we will not allow financial headwinds to jeopardize those hard won victories and our students’ confidence,” King said after the vote.
What do you want to see King do over the next year? We want to know. Reply here or email us at [email protected].
Local News
King will face several challenges, including a projected $520 million budget deficit for next school year.
Some worry about watered-down curriculums and students ending up with credits that selective colleges might not accept.
Around Chalkbeat
House and Senate Republicans are hesitant to compromise on a controversial measure to impose public school requirements on undocumented and immigrant students.
Trump pressured states to limit undocumented high school students’ access to career education programs
These moves come as efforts to limit educational funding for undocumented immigrants ramp up nationwide.
What We’re Reading
Property taxes, driven by TIF districts and school funds, outpace inflation and wages: county treasurer study, Chicago Sun-Times
Chromebook Remorse: Tech Backlash at Schools Extends Beyond Phones, The New York Times (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Colin Boyle / Block Club Chicago