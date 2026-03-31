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Good morning. Reema Amin here with our top story today — and probably one of our biggest stories this year.

Yesterday the Chicago Board of Education made it official and voted to hire interim CEO Macquline King as the permanent CEO of Chicago Public Schools. Board members, union leaders and community organizations praised King as a calm leader who has navigated choppy waters in the district since last June. They also called on her to keep her ear to the ground and listen to advocates as the district heads into an uncertain budget season.

“We cannot and we will not allow financial headwinds to jeopardize those hard won victories and our students’ confidence,” King said after the vote.