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Good morning! Reema Amin here from Chalkbeat Chicago, preparing to cover today’s Chicago Board of Education meeting.

One thing on the board’s agenda is a presentation on high school achievement. Yesterday, CPS announced that its graduation rate had again gone up, to more than 83%.

This meeting will also be the last one before Election Day. Most current board members are running, and so far, $9 million has flowed into their races, per reporting from my colleague Mila and our friends at Illinois Answers Project. They broke down which groups — and which campaigns — are spending the most money so far in the historic election.

Despite the spending, one observer told them, “A lot of it will come down to turnout and what will swing people at the last minute.”

As always, reply here with tips or feedback.

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Local News

Chicago Public Schools’ graduation rate increases to 83.4% for class of 2026

Chicago Public Schools’ graduation rate increases to 83.4% for class of 2026

This is the second year in a row that CPS’ graduation rate went up.
Spending in Chicago school board election tops $9 million as election nears

Spending in Chicago school board election tops $9 million as election nears

The race for Chicago’s first elected school board president has drawn the most cash, but outside groups are also pouring millions into district races.
Special taxing districts’ uncertain future looms over historic school board races

Special taxing districts’ uncertain future looms over historic school board races

When Chicago’s mayor declares a TIF surplus, just over half goes to CPS. But the timing and unpredictable amounts create a budget challenge for the school system. Candidates running for school board have different views on how to manage this.

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Mississippi turned a literacy crisis into success. Can Michigan do the same?

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Michigan's gubernatorial candidates say improving literacy is crucial in a state that has struggled for more than a decade to get more of its students meeting adequate reading standards.
Beyond High School: Students share their thoughts about online education

Beyond High School: Students share their thoughts about online education

More students than ever are taking online courses in Colorado and nationally.

What We’re Reading

Proposed city budget includes $286M for CPS, but district’s financial outlook remains shaky, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)

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