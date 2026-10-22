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Good morning! Reema Amin here from Chalkbeat Chicago, preparing to cover today’s Chicago Board of Education meeting.

One thing on the board’s agenda is a presentation on high school achievement. Yesterday, CPS announced that its graduation rate had again gone up, to more than 83%.

This meeting will also be the last one before Election Day. Most current board members are running, and so far, $9 million has flowed into their races, per reporting from my colleague Mila and our friends at Illinois Answers Project. They broke down which groups — and which campaigns — are spending the most money so far in the historic election.

Despite the spending, one observer told them, “A lot of it will come down to turnout and what will swing people at the last minute.”