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Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat Detroit.

Today, the Detroit Public Schools Community District’s board is scheduled to interview two applicants to fill an open board seat ahead of the Nov. 3 election. The board will also vote on the appointment and swear in the new member during the 2:30 p.m. meeting in the Fisher Building.

The applicants are Sherisse Butler, former senior vice president and executive director of City Year Detroit, and Jeremiah Steen, a philanthropist and youth advocate.

Keep an eye out for our coverage of the meeting later today.

Also in the news, Lily Altavena reports on what an Arizona Supreme Court decision means for the national school choice debate.

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