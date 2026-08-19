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Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat Detroit.
Today, the Detroit Public Schools Community District’s board is scheduled to interview two applicants to fill an open board seat ahead of the Nov. 3 election. The board will also vote on the appointment and swear in the new member during the 2:30 p.m. meeting in the Fisher Building.
The applicants are Sherisse Butler, former senior vice president and executive director of City Year Detroit, and Jeremiah Steen, a philanthropist and youth advocate.
Keep an eye out for our coverage of the meeting later today.
Also in the news, Lily Altavena reports on what an Arizona Supreme Court decision means for the national school choice debate.
Lastly, we’re running a back-to-school membership campaign to invite readers who value Chalkbeat’s reporting to help sustain it. If our journalism helps you understand what’s happening in schools and why it matters, consider becoming a member today so our reporters can do this work all year long. Support Chalkbeat.
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Around Chalkbeat
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JB Pritzker’s education record earns him key reelection endorsement from Illinois teachers union
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Philadelphia’s school asbestos problem is already derailing back-to-school
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Controversial group that opened ‘Colorado’s first public Christian school’ will close after 13 years
After state crackdown and misgivings by a key member, Education reEnvisioned BOCES will soon close and its online schools will move to a new authorizer.
What We’re Reading
Michigan’s future teachers pay nearly $10K more for degrees, study finds, MLive (Paywall, Opinion)