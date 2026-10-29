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Good morning! Alex here.

Dozens of New York City’s smallest high schools share campuses, but their students don’t necessarily have access to the same academic opportunities.

My colleague Mike Elsen-Rooney revealed a stark example of that dynamic last month at the city’s smallest high school, Murry Bergtraum High School for Business Careers. While students at other schools in the building can take a range of advanced courses, Murry Bergtraum students have such limited course options that some must attend night school to graduate.

In the second installment of the series, Mike shows how small schools in similar circumstances are finding ways to pool resources. But coordinating across schools can be difficult, and educators are calling on the city’s Education Department to provide more support.

Read more in today’s top story.