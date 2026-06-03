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Good morning, this is Hannah Dellinger with Chalkbeat Detroit.

Detroit school district officials told Micah Walker of BridgeDetroit this week that they will fully demolish the historic, long-vacant Cooley High School building.

The news comes a year after the Detroit Public Schools Community District said it would preserve a portion of the 1928 building.

“Despite our initial intentions, once we started to understand specific costs for the actual project, the cost and timeline to preserve part of the building prevented our initial strategies,” said Superintendent Nikolai Vitti. “This was communicated during our last round of community engagement.”