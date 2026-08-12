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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
A controversial Colorado education group appeared to be on the brink of extinction — so much so that the state education commissioner sent a letter Friday suggesting the group should start dissolving. But as Senior Reporter Ann Schimke reports in today’s top story, a clause in a 13-year-old contract has bought the group more time.
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Local News
A controversial Colorado education group was in danger of dissolving. A 2013 agreement just saved it.
State education officials warned the group it would have to dissolve because it would have too few members. The co-op delayed one member’s exit.
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What We’re Reading
As school starts, Grand Junction mourns teens killed in car crash, Colorado Public Radio
Colorado drill test finds clean energy pay dirt — 1,000 feet under high school football field, Colorado Sun
Alumnus drops lawsuit as CU Boulder extends its Email for Life program, Boulder Daily Camera
Colorado students push AI task force as schools navigate new tech era, Colorado Politics (Paywall)